Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979333https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/virat-kohli-hails-india-women-s-historic-world-cup-win-this-will-inspire-generations-2979333.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Hails India Women’s Historic World Cup Win: 'This Will Inspire Generations'

India’s cricket fraternity erupted in joy as the Women in Blue lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 01:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Hails India Women’s Historic World Cup Win: 'This Will Inspire Generations'Image Credit:- X

India’s cricket fraternity erupted in joy as the Women in Blue lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Among the millions celebrating was Virat Kohli, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message that perfectly captured the nation’s pride and emotion.

“The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally,” Kohli wrote. The post, which quickly went viral, showed Kohli watching the team’s celebration on television as fireworks lit up the stadium. He extended warm congratulations to captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire team for achieving what generations of Indian cricketers had dreamed of.

“Congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done, India. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind,” Kohli added. His message resonated widely, drawing millions of likes and comments within hours.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Match Summary

 India posted a strong total of 298/7 in their 50 overs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium. Shafali Verma led the charge with a fluent 87 off 78, while Smriti Mandhana added 45 at the top. Deepti Sharma played a crucial stabilising knock, scoring 58 off 58, and Richa Ghosh provided late momentum with a quick 34 off 24. South Africa picked up wickets at key moments, with Ayabonga Khaka being the standout bowler, taking 3/58. Mlaba, Tryon and de Klerk struck once each, but India’s batting depth ensured a competitive total. 

South Africa’s chase of 299 never quite gained full control despite a brilliant century from captain Laura Wolvaardt. After a solid start, India’s bowlers fought back through Deepti Sharma’s superb 4-wicket spell, tightening the grip in the middle overs. Regular breakthroughs derailed South Africa’s momentum, and despite late resistance, they were eventually restricted to 246 in 45.3 overs, handing India a 52-run victory and their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy