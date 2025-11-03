Virat Kohli Hails India Women’s Historic World Cup Win: 'This Will Inspire Generations'

India’s cricket fraternity erupted in joy as the Women in Blue lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Among the millions celebrating was Virat Kohli, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message that perfectly captured the nation’s pride and emotion.

“The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally,” Kohli wrote. The post, which quickly went viral, showed Kohli watching the team’s celebration on television as fireworks lit up the stadium. He extended warm congratulations to captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire team for achieving what generations of Indian cricketers had dreamed of.

“Congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done, India. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind,” Kohli added. His message resonated widely, drawing millions of likes and comments within hours.

Match Summary

India posted a strong total of 298/7 in their 50 overs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium. Shafali Verma led the charge with a fluent 87 off 78, while Smriti Mandhana added 45 at the top. Deepti Sharma played a crucial stabilising knock, scoring 58 off 58, and Richa Ghosh provided late momentum with a quick 34 off 24. South Africa picked up wickets at key moments, with Ayabonga Khaka being the standout bowler, taking 3/58. Mlaba, Tryon and de Klerk struck once each, but India’s batting depth ensured a competitive total.

South Africa’s chase of 299 never quite gained full control despite a brilliant century from captain Laura Wolvaardt. After a solid start, India’s bowlers fought back through Deepti Sharma’s superb 4-wicket spell, tightening the grip in the middle overs. Regular breakthroughs derailed South Africa’s momentum, and despite late resistance, they were eventually restricted to 246 in 45.3 overs, handing India a 52-run victory and their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title.