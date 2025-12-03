Virat Kohli Smashes 84th International Century, Second Consecutive ODI Ton, Eyeing Sachin’s 100-Century Record

Virat Kohli continued his sensational form in 50-over cricket, scoring his second consecutive ODI century during the second ODI between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. Kohli reached his milestone with a single, completing an innings that included seven fours and two sixes. Coming in at number three, he achieved the century in just 90 balls, leaping in the air to celebrate his 53rd ODI hundred and 84th international century overall.

Innings Well Built

He began his innings with a flourish, pulling the fourth delivery he faced over square leg for a six. Later, he shared a massive 195-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also scored a century, showcasing India’s dominance at the crease. Gaikwad eventually fell for 105, and Kohli was dismissed in the 40th over after scoring 102 off 93 deliveries.

This follows Kohli’s match-winning 135 in the series opener in Ranchi, demonstrating that he picked up right where he left off. Successive ODI centuries were a hallmark of Kohli’s prime between 2016 and 2018, and this latest feat marks the 11th time he has scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs, the most by any player in the history of the format.

Kohli’s century extends his record-breaking run of feats in the format. With 84 international hundreds, he moves four ahead of Sachin Tendulkar on the ODI centuries tally, trailing only Tendulkar’s overall 100 international centuries. He also stands 26 ahead of the next active player, England’s Joe Root, who has 58 centuries.

Beast Against SA

Kohli averages nearly 70 against South Africa in ODIs, the highest among six batters who have scored at least 1,500 runs against them. Raipur is the 34th different ODI venue where Kohli has scored a century, equalling Tendulkar at the top of the list in the format.

ODI Centuries at Most Venues

34 – Virat Kohli (IND)

34 – Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

26 – Rohit Sharma (IND)

21 – Hashim Amla (SA)

21 – AB de Villiers (SA)

The 37-year-old achieved this milestone just a day after confirming his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament. Kohli had informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association that he would be available for selection, responding to the BCCI’s November directive requiring both him and Rohit Sharma to participate in the tournament to remain in contention for national selection. Prior to the second ODI, former India batter Mohammed Kaif had cautioned the Indian team management against compelling Kohli to play in the domestic circuit later this month, highlighting the balance needed between workload and performance.

Kohli’s back-to-back centuries reaffirm his status as one of the greatest ODI batters of his generation, demonstrating remarkable consistency, timing, and mastery against a formidable South African bowling attack.