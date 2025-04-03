In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) their first defeat of the season with a commanding eight-wicket victory. The match was marked by standout performances, pivotal moments, and an injury scare involving RCB's talisman, Virat Kohli.​

KOHLI INJURY CONCERN!



- virat kohli suffers finger injury, fans send wishes for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/XBjpaS7KQR April 2, 2025

Virat Kohli's Injury Scare Sends Ripples Through RCB Camp

During the 12th over of GT's innings, a moment of concern arose for RCB fans. Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Virat Kohli attempted to stop a powerful pull shot from Sai Sudharsan. Misjudging the ball's trajectory, Kohli was struck on his right thumb, resulting in an uncharacteristic fielding error as the ball raced to the boundary. Visibly in pain, Kohli received immediate attention from the team's medical staff. After treatment, he continued on the field, alleviating immediate fears of a serious injury. However, the incident evoked memories of his 2016 thumb injury, leaving fans anxious about his condition in the upcoming matches.

RCB's Innings: Struggles and Resilience

Batting first, RCB faced early setbacks. The dismissal of Virat Kohli for a mere 7 runs set a challenging tone. The top order faltered under the relentless pressure from GT's bowlers, notably Mohammed Siraj, who showcased his prowess with figures of 3 for 19. Siraj's spell was instrumental in reducing RCB to a precarious position of 42 for 4 by the seventh over. ​

Amidst the turmoil, Liam Livingstone emerged as a beacon of hope. His aggressive 54-run innings, laced with audacious strokes, including three consecutive sixes off Rashid Khan, injected momentum into RCB's innings. Collaborations with Jitesh Sharma, who contributed a brisk 33, and Tim David's quickfire 32 towards the end, propelled RCB to a total of 169 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. ​

GT's Chase: Buttler's Brilliance Seals the Deal

Chasing 170, GT's approach was both calculated and aggressive. Opener Shubman Gill's early departure for 14 did little to deter their pursuit. Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with a composed 49, setting the stage for Jos Buttler's explosive performance. Buttler's unbeaten 73 off just 39 balls was a masterclass in T20 batting. Reaching his half-century with a towering six off Livingstone, he continued to dismantle RCB's bowling attack with a series of audacious shots. Supported by Sherfane Rutherford's steady 30 not out, GT achieved the target with 13 balls to spare, finishing at 170 for 2. ​

This victory marked GT's second win in three games, solidifying their position as formidable contenders in IPL 2025. For RCB, the match highlighted areas needing attention, particularly in fielding and top-order stability. The injury scare concerning Virat Kohli adds to their concerns, with fans and team management eagerly awaiting updates on his fitness. ​

As the tournament progresses, both teams will aim to build on their experiences from this match. GT will look to maintain their winning momentum, while RCB will focus on regrouping and addressing the chinks in their armor to bounce back stronger in the upcoming fixtures.