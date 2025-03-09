Champions Trophy Final: Indian cricket fans had a moment of concern as star batter Virat Kohli reportedly suffered a minor knee injury during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. However, the latest update from the Indian team management has brought relief, confirming that the veteran cricketer is fit to play against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai.

Will Virat Kohli Play In The Champions Trophy 2025 Final? Injury In Nets

The injury occurred during a net session on Friday while Kohli was batting in preparation for the crucial final. Facing a fast bowler, he was struck near his knee, leading to an immediate pause in training. The Indian physiotherapists rushed to attend to him, applying a spray and wrapping the affected area in a bandage.

Despite the discomfort, Kohli chose to stay on the field, closely observing the rest of the practice session. His presence reassured his teammates and coaching staff that the injury was not serious. Later, the Indian management confirmed that Kohli was doing well and would be available for the final.

Team Strategy and Pitch Conditions

India is expected to stick to their successful combination of four spinners and two pacers for the final. If the match is played on the same pitch that hosted the India-Pakistan clash earlier in the tournament, spinners could play a crucial role. Players like Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will look to exploit the slow surface to trouble the Kiwi batters.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s spinners, including Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, have also caused problems for India in the past. Their recent Test series win over India in 2024 saw spinners play a key role, making them a formidable threat in the final.

Kohli’s Impact in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli has been instrumental in India’s journey to the final, playing match-winning knocks against Pakistan and Australia. His unbeaten 100 and crucial 84 in those games rescued India from difficult situations, reaffirming his reputation as a chase master.

Virat Kohli Closing in on another record

On the slow and turning Dubai pitch, Kohli has been India’s top scorer, amassing 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14. He is just 10 runs shy of overtaking Ben Duckett (227) as the tournament's leading run-scorer. Additionally, Kohli is closing in on Chris Gayle’s record in overall Champions Trophy history, with 746 runs compared to Gayle’s 791.

As the final approaches, all eyes will be on Kohli, hoping he overcomes his minor injury and delivers yet another match-winning performance.

An Intense Battle for the ICC Trophy

With both teams in top form and the stakes at an all-time high, the Champions Trophy 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest. While India will be driven by their unbeaten run in the tournament, New Zealand will look to continue their dominance over India in ICC knockouts.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he takes the field, hoping to deliver another match-winning performance and guide India to their third Champions Trophy title.