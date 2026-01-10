Virat Kohli Is Finally Back: How 'Goof Ball Mode' In Vadodara Signals The Return Of The 'King' Ahead Of NZ ODI Series

There is a saying in Indian cricket: a happy Virat Kohli is a dangerous Virat Kohli. If his latest training session in Vadodara is any indication, the New Zealand bowling attack should be on high alert. Ahead of the first ODI on January 11, the batting juggernaut was spotted in a rare "fun mode," keeping the team atmosphere light by playfully mimicking the unique bowling action and sprint of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The Viral Impression

The practice session, meant to be a high-intensity drill for the upcoming home series, turned into a laugh riot when Kohli decided to focus his attention on Arshdeep. Captured in a video that has since shattered social media records, Kohli was seen imitating the pacer’s distinct, high-knee running style and his specific delivery stride. The "goofball-like" energy brought immediate laughter from teammates like KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, showcasing Kohli’s role as the team’s emotional heartbeat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These lighthearted antics offer fans a rare glimpse into the camaraderie within the dressing room, proving that even under the intense pressure of international cricket, the former captain knows how to maintain a relaxed environment.

Virat Kohli is mimicking Arshdeep Singh’s running style pic.twitter.com/RbobLlmn5S — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 9, 2026

A Rare Social Media Milestone

Adding to the buzz, Kohli did something he hasn’t done in over two years: he shared a curated collection of raw training photos on his Instagram. Featuring himself alongside the next generation of Indian stars like Harshit Rana and Jaiswal, the post serves as a statement of intent. It signals a player who is not just physically primed but mentally refreshed as he enters the 2026 season.

Red-Hot Form: Chasing the #1 Spot

Behind the laughter lies a batter who is currently operating at a different level. Kohli enters the New Zealand series on the back of a monstrous South African tour, where he was crowned Player of the Series after amassing 302 runs at a staggering average of 151.

His preparation has been meticulous. Late last year, he made a historic return to domestic cricket after a 15-year hiatus, representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. During that stint, he smashed a brilliant 131 against Andhra and a fluent 77 against Gujarat. In the process, he shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s world record to become the fastest player in history to reach 16,000 List A runs.

Currently ranked second in the ICC ODI batting rankings, Kohli is now within striking distance of the top spot held by Rohit Sharma. With 1,657 runs and six centuries already to his name against the Black Caps, the "fun mode" in Vadodara might just be the calm before the storm for New Zealand.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal