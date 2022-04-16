The bad form continues for Virat Kohli as he got run out by Delhi Capitals Lalit Yadav in March 27 of IPL 2022.

With RCB getting off to a bad start after DC asked them to bat first, Kohli steadied the ship for while.

He came in to bat No 3 and soon RCB were reeling at 13/2 with both captain Faf du Plessis and his opening partner Anuj Rawat back to the hut.

Kohli scored 12 off 14 balls. He was batting well but then a series of dots created pressure on him and it got to an extent where he tapped a ball to the point region and tried to steal an impossible single. Maxwell refused it and by the time Kohli went back, Lalit has hit the bulls eye and removed him.

With the former captain failing to impress again, the fans are wondering what is wrong with him or whether he is finished in world cricket?

Check their reactions:

@imVkohli is finished...He doesn't want to put any effort and is unlucky too 2 runouts damn, what next?

Its a matter of IT20 World Cup...I won't be suprised if I won't see him in Int. matches...Plz focus on batting rather than ads. — Pranshu Rai (@PranshuNasX) April 16, 2022

Would it be unfair to say Virat Kohli is finished ? — CA Anjali Agarwal (@AngelicAnjalii) April 12, 2022

Remove Virat Kohli from the list and he is closer to becoming one KP! https://t.co/dIYqJ7q8fC — _____ _____ _____ (@bicyclologist) April 16, 2022

Not to forget, Kohli is having rough time in international cricket as well with his last century coming in November of 2019, even before the Covid-19 was a reality in this world. He has struggled to score big consistently and this is something that must be at the back of his mind as well.