Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has claimed that constant comparisons with Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli have played a major role in Babar Azam’s downfall in recent years. Shehzad believes that these comparisons created unnecessary pressure on Babar, which has been visible in his performances across formats.

Babar’s Poor Run Continues in West Indies

Babar Azam is currently enduring a forgettable T20I series against the West Indies, where he scored only 0 and 9 in the second and third games. The Pakistan star, once seen as one of the most consistent batters in the world, has been going through a long rough patch. He has even lost his place in the T20I side in recent months.

Kohli Comparisons Causing Pressure

Over the years, fans and pundits have often compared Babar with Virat Kohli. However, Shehzad believes such comparisons were never fair. Speaking to GeoSuper, he said:

“When everything was going well, you were running campaigns comparing players. Now that the performances are not coming, you are saying ‘don’t compare two players’. Why not? Virat Kohli’s comparison cannot be made with anyone in the world. He is a legend of this generation, a role model. Even with MS Dhoni, you cannot compare Kohli. Dhoni may have been a great captain, but as a batter, cricketer, and athlete, Kohli stands alone. No one should be compared with anyone because it’s unfair and it adds extra pressure, which we are now seeing on Babar Azam.”

Decline Since 2023

Babar last scored a century against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, when he made 151 off 131 balls. Since then, he has gone 72 innings without a century across formats, scoring 2139 runs at an average of 31.45, with 18 fifties. In Tests, his form has dipped even more, with 590 runs from 25 innings at an average of 23.60 since his last hundred in December 2022 against New Zealand.

Eyes on Asia Cup 2025 Comeback

After winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2022, Babar’s career graph has taken a downward turn. With the Asia Cup 2025 approaching, reports suggest he may return to Pakistan’s T20I squad, and the star batter will be desperate to regain his old form.