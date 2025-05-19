In a bold and controversial statement, former Pakistan head coach Mohsin Khan stirred the cricketing world by claiming, “Virat Kohli is nothing compared to Babar Azam; he is zero.” The comment, made during an appearance on ARY News, came at a time when Pakistan’s cricketing ecosystem is under intense scrutiny following a disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. But while Mohsin’s remarks grabbed headlines, the numbers — and the moments that defined the tournament — paint a very different picture.

Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli's Brilliance vs Babar's Struggles

In what was billed as the biggest clash of the Champions Trophy — India vs Pakistan — Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of the greatest white-ball batters of all time. His majestic unbeaten century against arch-rivals Pakistan not only anchored India’s emphatic victory but also marked his 51st ODI hundred, surpassing expectations and silencing critics.

While Kohli delivered under pressure, Babar Azam struggled to find rhythm throughout the tournament. He scored 87 runs in two matches, including a slow-paced fifty that drew sharp criticism from former players and fans alike. Against India, Babar failed to make an impact, managing only 23 runs before falling prey to the pressure of the chase.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s masterclass — capped by a match-winning four — reminded the cricket world of his unmatched ability to rise in high-stakes games.

Expert Analysis: Why Kohli Still Reigns Supreme

It’s easy to be swept up in nationalistic pride, especially in India-Pakistan encounters. But cricket is a game of numbers, moments, and consistency — areas where Virat Kohli continues to outshine Babar Azam.

Current Form: Kohli has amassed 133 runs in the ongoing campaign, including a match-winning century that showcased his control, shot selection, and temperament.

Legacy: With 51 ODI tons, Kohli now sits only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar in total international centuries.

Match Impact: His century against Pakistan wasn’t just another hundred — it was the knock that turned the tide of the tournament and all but ensured India’s progression into the knockouts.

Babar, on the other hand, continues to fight battles on multiple fronts — form, leadership, and criticism over his role as an opener. Despite being one of the most technically gifted batters of his generation, Babar has yet to deliver a defining knock on a global stage under pressure — something Kohli has built his career on.

Mohsin Khan’s Statement: Unfair, Untimely, and Off the Mark

Cricket fans and analysts across the globe were quick to reject Mohsin Khan’s claim that Kohli is “zero” compared to Babar. While the former selector attempted to highlight issues within Pakistan’s cricketing structure, his remark on Kohli seemed misplaced, especially considering Kohli’s form and match-winning credentials. Even former players like Intikhab Alam were more focused on tactical blunders, like sending Babar to open, rather than unfair comparisons. “Your best batter bats at No. 3. Babar should have refused to open,” Alam said, reinforcing that the issue lies in team management, not individual ability.

Kohli’s Response: Let the Bat Do the Talking

True to his nature, Virat Kohli didn’t respond with words. Instead, he responded with a commanding century and a calm embrace with Babar Azam post-match — a moment that went viral, symbolizing mutual respect amid heated rivalry.

The former India captain continues to write his legacy with runs, not rhetoric. And while comparisons between Kohli and Babar will continue — as they should between two elite players — it’s clear that Kohli’s consistency, longevity, and ability to perform in pressure moments set him apart.