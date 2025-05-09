Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, And Suryakumar Yadav Salute The Indian Army Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan

The Indian Army continues to safeguard the nation around the clock, responding to increasing threats and hostilities from across the border. In a show of unity and patriotism, people from across the country have voiced their unwavering support for the armed forces.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, prominent cricket personalities have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the Indian Army.

Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message on Instagram:

"We stand in solidarity with and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation."

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe."

Batter Suryakumar Yadav also shared his sentiments on X:

"Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed at our homes. Big salute to your strength and determination in protecting us at the borders. We thank you. Jai Hind."

These tributes follow the intensifying conflict after India launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted and destroyed terrorist camps at nine locations within Pakistan. The operation was carried out in retaliation for the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In the early hours between May 8 and 9, the Indian Army successfully repelled multiple drone incursions launched by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the Army said:

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force."

A key component in defending against these drone threats has been the indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system, which played a vital role in neutralizing aerial threats targeting Indian assets. According to defence officials, both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the Akash system strategically along the Pakistan border.