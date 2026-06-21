Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return as India announce squad for England ODIs

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return as India announce squad for England ODIs

The BCCI has announced India's squad for the ODI series against England, with Shubman Gill set to lead the side. Senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are included as India prepare for the three-match tour in July.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return as India announce squad for England ODIs
Image Credit: X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return as India announce squad for England ODIs
Virat Kohli4 min ago
2
re-neet 202617 min ago
3
International Yoga Day 202618 min ago
4
toxic23 min ago
5
India Great Nicobar Project26 min ago