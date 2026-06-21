/Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return as India announce squad for England ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Shubman Gill set to captain the side and senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included in the 15-member squad.
The ODI series, scheduled to be played in July with Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been picked as the wicketkeeping options.
However, the biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the inclusion of Virat Kohli, who has been named in India's ODI setup subject to fitness clearance. Kohli will join captain Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top of a star-studded batting unit.
July 14 1st ODI- Edgbaston at 3:30 PM
July 16 2nd ODI- Sophia Gardens at 5:30 PM
July 19 3rd ODI- Lord's at 3:30 PM
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2026
India’s ODI squad for the England tour announced.
More Details https://t.co/wOdXTQqJto #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/t0GypgM4kp
India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.
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