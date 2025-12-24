Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List On Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli etched his name alongside the great Sachin Tendulkar in the history books after completing 16,000 runs in List A cricket during his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Representing Delhi in Bengaluru, Kohli achieved the milestone with trademark ease, reaching the landmark early in his innings.

Coming into the match, Kohli needed just one run to enter the elite club, and he wasted no time in getting there. The moment was met with loud applause, marking yet another historic chapter in a career defined by consistency, hunger, and relentless run-scoring.

Second Indian to Reach 16,000 List A Runs

With this achievement, Kohli has become only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 16,000 runs in List A cricket. The milestone highlights Kohli’s longevity and dominance across formats, spanning international ODIs and domestic one-day competitions.

What makes the feat even more remarkable is the efficiency with which Kohli has amassed his runs. He reached the 16,000-run mark in just 330 innings, significantly fewer than most contemporaries, underlining his unmatched consistency in one-day cricket.

A Glance at India’s Top List A Run-Scorers

Here are the leading Indian run-getters in List A cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar - 21,999 runs in 538 innings

Virat Kohli - 16,000 runs in 330 innings

Sourav Ganguly - 15,622 runs in 421 innings

Rahul Dravid - 15,721 runs in 416 innings

Rohit Sharma - 13,758 runs in 338 innings

Milestone on a Memorable Comeback

Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long gap has already generated immense buzz, and with a century on his comeback, this record has added further significance to his domestic return. Beyond the numbers, his presence has brought experience and composure to Delhi’s batting lineup, while also inspiring younger players sharing the dressing room.

Match Summary: Andhra vs Delhi

Delhi chased down 299 against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a composed, high-quality run chase led by Virat Kohli. Kohli stood tall under pressure, controlling the tempo and guiding the innings with authority while also completing 16,000 List A runs early in his knock. He received excellent support from Nitish Rana, who scored an elegant half-century. Their partnership proved decisive as Delhi stayed ahead of the rate to seal a well-earned win.