Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite ODI club

Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite ODI club

Across all three international formats, Kohli has 3,850 runs in 73 matches and 75 innings against West Indies. A further 150 runs in the opening ODI would take him beyond 4,000 international runs against the team.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite ODI club
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite ODI club
2
3
4
5