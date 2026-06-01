Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya's dhol dance goes viral after RCB become third team to win back-to-back IPL titles | Watch video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history after securing their second Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday in Ahmedabad. They became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2010 and 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020) to win back-to-back IPL titles. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to successfully defend their crown.

Following the memorable triumph, celebrations were in full swing as players soaked in the achievement. Star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Krunal Pandya were seen dancing to the beats of dhols as the franchise marked another milestone in its IPL journey.

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In a video shared by RCB on social media, Krunal was seen dancing with the IPL trophy while dhols played in the background. Moments later, Kohli joined the celebrations, dancing alongside his teammates as the team enjoyed the title-winning moment.

Celebration rukenge nahi ft. Krunal Pandya. pic.twitter.com/s6RgvHdxaR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 31, 2026

Most IPL Titles

- Mumbai Indians - 5

- Chennai Super Kings - 5

- Kolkata Knight Riders - 3

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2

RCB's title-winning campaign was capped by a dominant chase of 156 in the final. Virat Kohli led the charge with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, including nine fours and three sixes. The veteran batter reached his half-century in just 25 balls, registering the fastest IPL fifty of his career. The knock was also Kohli's highest score in an IPL playoff match and earned him the Player of the Match award in the final.

ALSO READ: RCB create history; become 3rd team after CSK, MI to win back-to-back IPL titles

RCB's bowlers laid the foundation for victory after restricting Gujarat Titans to a below-par total. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck crucial blows early in the innings, dismissing GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan inside the powerplay and putting the defending champions firmly in control.

Reflecting on the title-winning moment, Kohli said it was something he had dreamed about for a long time. "Well, it's the stuff that you dream of. I've thought of this moment many times, that once when we win the IPL, I should be standing there hitting the winning runs and tonight it was possible. So yeah, just a dream day for us."

The former RCB captain also praised the team's calm approach heading into the final. "We just felt really relaxed coming to the game today and really confident about how we wanted to go about our game and what kind of team we have. That gives you confidence to see any kind of situation through."