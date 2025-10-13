Virat Kohli Lands in Delhi Ahead of Australia Tour as Team India Gears Up for Departure

In a major boost to Team India’s preparations for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, veteran stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer are set to reunite with the squad in New Delhi ahead of their departure on October 15. The high-profile series — featuring three ODIs and five T20Is — marks the return of India’s senior pros, led by new ODI skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Indian contingent will travel in a single batch from Delhi to Perth, where the series will begin on October 19. Kohli, Rohit, and Iyer are expected to join the camp either on the day of departure or a day earlier, depending on their personal schedules.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Reunion of Legends Before a New Chapter

The Delhi gathering promises to be more than just a logistical halt — it’s a symbolic reunion of two eras of Indian cricket. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having stepped away from Test and T20I formats, this Australia tour offers a glimpse into how they’ll shape their final ODI chapter.

Both veterans were instrumental in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, where Kohli amassed 218 runs at an average of 54.50, reaffirming his dominance in the 50-over format. His record against Australia remains phenomenal — 2,451 ODI runs in 50 matches, including eight centuries and 15 fifties. On Australian soil, he’s been even more lethal, scoring 1,327 runs in 29 games at an average of 51.03.

Despite the selectors clarifying that Kohli and Rohit are not part of the 2027 ODI World Cup plans, their inclusion for this tour underlines their ongoing value as mentors and match-winners in the transition phase led by Gill and Gambhir.

Shubman Gill’s Leadership Era Begins

The tour also marks the dawn of a new leadership era. Shubman Gill, India’s new ODI captain, steps into a role once held by Rohit Sharma. Backed by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, Gill faces the challenge of managing a squad filled with experience and youthful exuberance.

Gill’s elevation is seen as a forward-looking move by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, signaling India’s focus on long-term stability heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup and beyond. Under Gambhir’s watchful eye, this tour serves as a testing ground for India’s next generation to prove their mettle in foreign conditions.

Team Bonding Before Takeoff

In a heartwarming gesture, Gautam Gambhir hosted a team dinner at his Rajinder Nagar residence in Delhi to boost morale before the long tour Down Under. The informal gathering allowed players to unwind and connect beyond the cricket field — a key ingredient in forging unity ahead of a grueling overseas campaign.

Players currently engaged in domestic or Test assignments are expected to receive a brief rest period before rejoining the squad in Delhi. The camaraderie between senior players and emerging stars like Gill, Iyer, and Rinku Singh is seen as crucial to India’s balance and dressing room chemistry.

Australia Tour: A Defining Test Ahead

India’s white-ball tour of Australia will not only test their skills against world-class opposition but also shape the narrative of their post-Rohit-Kohli era. The three-match ODI series (October 19, 23, and 25) will be followed by a high-voltage five-match T20I leg — a perfect opportunity for India to fine-tune combinations and assess bench strength ahead of global assignments.

For Virat Kohli, this is a chance to reaffirm his ODI mastery, while Rohit Sharma will aim to rediscover his rhythm as an opener and mentor the young core. As Gill and Iyer take charge, India’s focus will be on blending experience with innovation — a balance that could define the next phase of Indian cricket.