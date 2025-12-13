Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995582https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/virat-kohli-lands-in-india-fans-dream-of-historic-lionel-messi-meet-during-mumbai-leg-of-goat-tour-2995582.html
NewsCricketVirat Kohli Lands In India, Fans Dream Of Historic Lionel Messi Meet During Mumbai Leg of GOAT Tour
VIRAT KOHLI LIONEL MESSI MEET

Virat Kohli Lands In India, Fans Dream Of Historic Lionel Messi Meet During Mumbai Leg of GOAT Tour

Fans have been eagerly speculating about a Kohli Messi meeting, viewing it as a rare coming together of two sporting greats who dominate their respective games.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While anticipation around Messi’s India tour remains high, the football legend’s first day in the country did not unfold as expected.
  • Eyewitness accounts indicated that Messi’s planned lap around the stadium never fully materialised.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Lands In India, Fans Dream Of Historic Lionel Messi Meet During Mumbai Leg of GOAT TourCredits - Twitter

Star India batter Virat Kohli has arrived back in the country amid the ongoing GOAT India tour of football icon Lionel Messi, triggering excitement and speculation among fans. Kohli was seen landing in Mumbai along with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The former India captain had earlier left the country following the conclusion of the three match ODI series against South Africa. Kohli’s return has quickly fuelled talk of a potential meeting with Lionel Messi, a moment fans have long hoped to witness. Messi landed in Kolkata on December 13 and is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on December 14, where he is set to interact with fans at the Wankhede Stadium. With both global superstars now expected to be in the same city, social media has been buzzing with anticipation over a possible crossover.

Fans have been eagerly speculating about a Kohli Messi meeting, viewing it as a rare coming together of two sporting greats who dominate their respective games and command massive followings in India and across the world.

ALSO READ - Lionel Messi's Kolkata Tour, Virat Kohli's Bengaluru Stampede, Rourkela Chaos: 3 Cities,3,605 KM; 1 Common Factor : Mismanagement; Lessons India Must Learn Before Olympic 2036 Hosting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Messi’s Kolkata Visit Marred by Chaos and Disappointment

While anticipation around Messi’s India tour remains high, the football legend’s first day in the country did not unfold as expected. Thousands of fans gathered at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata hoping to catch a glimpse of Messi, only to leave disappointed after reports suggested that the Argentine icon exited the venue within ten minutes of stepping onto the field.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that Messi’s planned lap around the stadium never fully materialised. As he entered the ground, he was immediately surrounded by politicians, officials, celebrities and their family members, along with a heavy presence of photographers. The congestion around Messi became overwhelming, forcing his security team to abandon the stadium lap altogether, which significantly reduced his interaction with the wider crowd.

As information spread that Messi would not remain at the venue for long, frustration began to grow among fans in the stands. Tensions escalated once the footballer left the field in under ten minutes, leading to anger and unrest inside the stadium.

Unrest Erupts at Salt Lake Stadium

Many supporters, some of whom had arrived early in the morning and paid premium prices for tickets, questioned the event’s planning and access arrangements. Protests soon broke out inside the venue, with bottles reportedly thrown, hoardings damaged and sections of the crowd turning violent. Security personnel were forced to intervene to control the situation as chaos unfolded.

The scenes in Kolkata cast a shadow over the opening day of Messi’s much awaited India tour, even as fans now look ahead to the Mumbai leg, where hopes remain high for a smoother experience and, possibly, a historic meeting between Lionel Messi and Virat Kohli.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Gulf Dhurandhar Row: Pakistan’s Propaganda Trumps India’s $200B Trade Power?
Pakistan Taliban conflict
Pak’s New Gamble: Lashkar Terrorists Warns It Will Fight Afghan Taliban
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Video: Pak PM Gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan Closed-Door Talks After 40-Min Wait
egg adulteration India
Fears Over Adulterated Eggs Spark Massive Food Safety Crackdown In Kashmir
Technology
AI Investment Surge To Accelerate In 2026: Report
Kerala local body election results
Kerala Local Body Results 2025: Key Details On Vote Counting And Timings
Technology
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4-5 Times By 2030: Govt
Technology
Google Cloud Gen AI Exchange Hackathon Concludes In Bengaluru
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Indian Navy’s First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel to Join Fleet on Dec 16
Jeffrey Epstein photos
Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Show Trump, Clinton, Gates