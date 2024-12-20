Virat Kohli ‘Leaving India’? Star Batter To Relocate To London With Family, Says Ex-Coach

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, is preparing to make a significant life change. According to Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach, the batting maestro, along with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, will soon relocate to London. Sharma revealed that the move is part of Kohli’s long-term plan to settle in the UK post-retirement. The family’s frequent trips to London in recent years, combined with their property ownership there, have fueled speculation about this decision.

“Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket,” Sharma told Dainik Jagran. He refrained from sharing further details about the timeline but confirmed the plans are firmly in place.

Frequent Visits to London

Over the last couple of years, Kohli has been spotted in London frequently. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child, Akaay, born in London on February 15. After India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in June, Kohli briefly returned to India for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July before flying back to the UK, staying there until August. Following his return to India for the home season, Kohli has spent time with his family, celebrating personal milestones, including his birthday.

Kohli's Below Par Performance In BGT Despite Perth Century

Despite the impending move, Kohli remains focused on his cricketing responsibilities. He is currently competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where his next big assignment will be the Champions Trophy. The exact schedule and venues for the tournament are yet to be announced. Kohli has shown flashes of brilliance in the series, including a century in Perth, though his performances in subsequent matches have been below par.

Rajkumar Sharma expressed confidence in Kohli’s ability to bounce back, predicting stellar performances in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and the New Year Test in Sydney. “Virat’s form is not a matter of concern. He knows how to perform in difficult situations and lead the team to victory,” he said.

Rohit Sharma's Take On Kohli's Retirement

Amid discussions about the future of senior players, especially following Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, Sharma dismissed speculation about Kohli’s imminent retirement. He confidently stated that Kohli, despite being in his mid-30s, has several years of cricket left in him. “Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe he will play cricket for five more years and will feature in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa,” Sharma asserted.

With a rich career spanning over a decade, Kohli has etched his name in cricketing history. Sharma’s unwavering belief in Kohli’s abilities and longevity adds a new dimension to the cricketer’s illustrious journey. As Kohli continues to shine on the field, his upcoming move to London marks a significant chapter in his life off the pitch.