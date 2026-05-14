Virat Kohli makes IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...

During the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13, batting icon Virat Kohli reached a monumental milestone. Kohli required just 58 deliveries to hit the triple-figure mark, marking his ninth century in IPL history.

This achievement establishes him as the first cricketer globally to record nine hundreds in the world's most lucrative franchise league. On the leaderboard for most IPL centuries, Kohli is currently followed by Jos Buttler.

Leaderboard: Most 100s in IPL history

PLAYER TEAM(S) MATCHES RUNS 100s

Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 279* 9145* 9*

Jos Buttler MI, RR, GT 133 4475 7

Chris Gayle KKR, RCB, PBKS 142 4965 6

KL Rahul RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, DC 157 5699 6

Sanju Samson RR, DC 188 5134 5

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Match Highlights and Performance

Opening the batting for RCB during a 193-run pursuit against KKR, Kohli reached his hundred at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. He secured the milestone by taking a single on the second ball of the 19th over.

This latest ton against KKR also distinguishes Kohli as only the third batter in the world to score at least one century across five different IPL seasons. His century distribution for the Bengaluru franchise includes:

2016: Four centuries

2019: One century

2023: Two centuries

2024: One century

2026: One century

Other players with similar longevity in scoring tons include Chris Gayle, who recorded six centuries across five seasons (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018), and KL Rahul, who has also reached the mark in five different editions (2019, 2020, 2022, 2025, and 2026). Jos Buttler has accumulated his seven centuries across three separate seasons.

Comprehensive List of IPL Centuries by Virat Kohli

RUNS BALLS 4/6s STRIKE RATE AGAINST VENUE DATE

100* 63 11/1 158.73 Gujarat Lions Rajkot April 24, 2016

108* 58 8/7 186.20 Rising Pune Supergiants Bengaluru May 7, 2016

109 55 5/8 198.18 Gujarat Lions Bengaluru May 14, 2016

113 50 12/8 226.00 Punjab Kings Bengaluru May 18, 2016

100 58 9/4 172.41 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata April 19, 2019

100 63 12/4 158.73 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad May 18, 2023

101* 61 13/1 165.57 Gujarat Titans Bengaluru May 21, 2023

113* 72 12/4 156.94 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur April 6, 2024

105* 60 11/3 175.00 Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur May 13, 2026

Virat reacts after his match winning hundred

"Well, the celebration wasn't a big one because we know the importance of the points right now. And yeah, look, for me, it's a conscious effort to try and contribute to the team's scores. And I know if I bat for long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher. So the fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well. But then when you don't carry on and you know, you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years, trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact," he said at post match press conference while achieving his 21st IPL MOM award.