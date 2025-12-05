Virat Kohli Mania Turns Visakhapatnam Into Cricket’s Hottest Ticket - A Stadium on Fire Even Before A Ball Is Bowled

What began as a routine series decider has transformed into a nation-wide spectacle, powered entirely by Virat Kohli’s thunderous resurgence. Two consecutive masterclasses — a blazing 135 off 120 in Ranchi and a composed 102 off 93 in Raipur not only pulled India level at 1-1 but also carried Kohli to his 52nd and 53rd ODI centuries, extending his all-time ODI century record to four ahead of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. In Visakhapatnam, where Kohli averages an extraordinary 97.83 in seven ODIs, including three centuries, anticipation has reached fever pitch. Fans are not just attending another match; they are gathering for what could become a historic chapter. Many believe Vizag could be the ground where Kohli raises his 54th ODI hundred, pushing his legend even deeper into cricket’s history books.

From Lukewarm Listings to Lightning Sell-Out: The Kohli Ticket Tsunami

Ticket sales for the December 6 clash at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium initially started slowly. When online sales began on November 28 through the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), officials expected a modest turnout — perhaps 20,000 to 25,000 spectators in the 38,000-capacity arena.

That changed the moment Kohli reached his Ranchi hundred on November 30.

What happened next was unprecedented:

Phase 1 (November 28): Slow, with 70–80% of tickets still available

Phase 2 (December 2): Sold out in under five minutes after Raipur hype

Phase 3 (December 3 morning): Gone within seconds, even premium seats priced at ₹18,000–₹25,000

Tickets ranged from ₹1,200 to ₹18,000, yet nothing deterred fans. ACA insiders confirmed that Kohli’s brilliance completely shifted the landscape:

“We anticipated 20,000–25,000 attendees without the buzz, but now it's a full sell-out with fans locked out,” an official revealed.

Resale markets exploded, with tickets being flipped for twice their value. On the streets, No. 18 jerseys surged in demand, #KohliInVizag dominated social feeds, and murals of “King Kohli” appeared along the coastline.

This has gone far beyond fandom it is a cultural wave.

Airport Siege: A Hero’s Welcome Despite Delays

The frenzy climaxed even before the players arrived in the city. Despite a three-hour flight delay, more than 1,000 fans gathered late at night at Visakhapatnam Airport, draped in blue, waving flags, and chanting “V-I-R-A-T.”

Banners like “54th Loading in Vizag” and “Chase the Master” set the tone.

When Team India finally walked out around 11:30 p.m., chaos erupted. Kohli acknowledged fans with waves, fist bumps, and even selfies, lighting up the terminal. Videos amassed over 10 million views overnight, with Mohammad Kaif posting:

“Vizag is on fire for the King. This is why cricket rules India.”

Security had to form a tight cordon to escort the players out, though not before the airport briefly turned into a celebration arena.

Decider Drama: Flat-Track Fireworks Expected in Vizag

Saturday’s series decider promises a run-fest. The surface is expected to be a true-bounce belter — ideal for stroke-makers. In the last two decades, Vizag has delivered seven Indian ODI wins in ten matches, with several 300-plus totals.

Recent domestic games on the ground saw high-scoring chases, and curators have confirmed the track is “flat as a belter.” This heavily favors Kohli’s style, especially against South Africa’s seam attack.

A Series Balanced on a Knife-Edge

The narrative of this series has been riveting:

In Ranchi, India’s 349/8 proved enough as Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/62 sealed a 17-run win with South Africa finishing at 332.

In Raipur, centuries from Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) powered India to 358/5, but Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 110 engineered a stunning chase in 49.2 overs — the joint-highest against India in history.

For Kohli, the stakes remain personal. These innings became his 11th instance of back-to-back ODI tons, and his seven hundreds vs South Africa are now the most by any batter. With 14,492 ODI runs, he sits 3,934 behind Tendulkar but grounds like Vizag, where he is unbeaten in run chases, seem destined to fuel the pursuit.

Rohit Sharma, too, enters with momentum after surpassing Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record. Meanwhile, India’s pace attack Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana face the challenge of dew and a Proteas lineup fired up by Markram.