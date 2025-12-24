Virat Kohli Marks Domestic Return With Magnificent Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy Against Andhra

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli marked his long-awaited return to domestic one-day cricket in spectacular fashion, slamming a memorable century in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance against Andhra. Representing Delhi after more than a decade away from the competition, Kohli delivered a knock that underlined his timeless class and unmatched consistency across formats.

A Century That Spoke Volumes

Walking in under immense attention, Kohli looked composed from the very first ball. The former India captain built his innings with patience before shifting gears seamlessly, forming a partnership with Nitish Rana that combined elegant stroke play with controlled aggression. His hundred came in 84 balls.

Andhra set Delhi a challenging target of 299 runs, but the ultimate chase master remains at the crease, standing tall against every bowler. With supreme composure and authority, he is steering the game firmly in Delhi’s favour, virtually shouldering the chase on his own. At the other end, Nitish Rana has provided elegant support, complementing the innings beautifully and bringing up a well-crafted half-century to strengthen Delhi’s grip on the contest.

Historic Feat in List A Cricket

During the course of his innings, Kohli crossed the 16,000-run mark in List A cricket, joining an elite club of batters to achieve the milestone. The feat further cemented his reputation as one of the greatest one-day batters the game has ever seen, spanning international and domestic cricket alike.

What made the knock even more special was the context, his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match in nearly 15 years. Despite the long gap, there was no sign of rust, as Kohli adapted effortlessly to the tempo and demands of domestic 50-over cricket.

Playing XIs - Andhra Vs Delhi

Andhra (Playing XI): Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad

Delhi (Playing XI): Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini