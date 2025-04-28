Virat Kohli Mimics KL Rahul’s ‘This Is My Ground’ Celebration After RCB’s Win Over DC - Watch Video

RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a commanding six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (April 27). Chasing a target of 163 runs, RCB initially faced some early pressure. However, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya put together a crucial 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Kohli anchored the innings with a steady 51 off 47 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Krunal remained unbeaten with a fiery 73 off 47 balls. Their partnership guided RCB to a comfortable victory and secured their seventh win of the season.

Virat Kohli Teases KL Rahul After the Match

After the match, a fun moment between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul caught the fans’ attention. In a video going viral, Kohli was seen mimicking Rahul’s famous ‘This is my ground’ celebration.

For context, when DC had beaten RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10, Rahul had celebrated with the same gesture after a match-winning knock of 93 off 53 balls. This time, with RCB taking the win in Delhi, Kohli cheekily reminded Rahul, flipping the script in RCB’s favour.

Kohli Becomes New Orange Cap Leader

Kohli's 51-run knock also helped him jump to the top of the Orange Cap standings for IPL 2025. In 10 matches, he has now scored 443 runs, including six half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians follows closely with 427 runs from 10 games.

RCB Climbs to the Top of Points Table

RCB’s win also propelled them to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They have earned 14 points from 10 matches and are now just one win away from officially securing a playoff spot for the second consecutive year. Notably, RCB has dominated away games this season, winning six out of seven matches on the road, the most by any team in a single IPL season. Their unbeaten away record highlights why they are among the strongest title contenders this year.