Virat Kohli Misses A Century By 7 Runs Against New Zealand; Can He Still Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record?

Virat Kohli once again came close to an international century, falling just seven runs short after an extraordinary knock against New Zealand in the first ODI. The dismissal felt familiar, a reminder of his brilliance, but also of the narrowing window in which he now operates.

The innings came soon after Kohli struck back-to-back ODI centuries against South Africa, reaffirming that his hunger and class remain intact. Yet, the biggest question in world cricket refuses to fade: can Virat Kohli still break Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic record of 100 international centuries?

With Kohli now featuring only in ODIs, the equation has become more complex than ever.

Where Virat Kohli Currently Stands

Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries has stood as cricket’s ultimate batting milestone for over a decade. Among active players, Kohli is the only cricketer even remotely close to challenging it.

At present, Kohli has 84 international centuries:

30 in Tests

53 in ODIs

1 in T20 Internationals

This leaves him 16 centuries short of matching Tendulkar’s legendary tally.

How Many Matches Does Kohli Have Left Before the 2027 World Cup?

The challenge becomes clearer when we look at confirmed opportunities. Including the ongoing New Zealand series, India has five ODI series scheduled before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. That gives Kohli 17 confirmed ODIs in bilateral cricket.

At the World Cup itself:

If India reaches the final, Kohli could play up to 11 matches

If India exits early, the number could drop to six matches

Even in the best-case scenario, Kohli is likely to have around 29 ODI innings before the tournament concludes.

That means every single inning now carries historical weight.

Possible Scenarios Explained

The Realistic Scenario: If Kohli continues at a strong but natural scoring rate, he could realistically add 8-10 more centuries before the World Cup. That would place him between 90 and 94 international hundreds, an astonishing achievement, yet still short of Tendulkar’s 100.

The Optimistic Scenario: If Kohli strings together multiple purple patches, dominating home series, cashing in on flat tracks, and converting most starts, he could reach 95-97 centuries by 2027. The record would be within sight, but not guaranteed.

The Extraordinary Scenario: For Kohli to match or surpass 100, he would need a sustained run reminiscent of his 2016-2019 peak, scoring centuries every few games across conditions. While statistically possible, it remains highly improbable given age, workload management, and modern rotation policies.

The Age and Team-Management Factor: By the time the 2027 World Cup arrives, Kohli will be 39 years old. Though his fitness standards remain elite, the Indian team management is increasingly focused on: Managing player workload, Rotating senior players, Building a post-Kohli core

Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century record before the 2027 World Cup appears extremely difficult, not due to lack of skill, but because time and matches are running out. Even if the record remains untouched, Kohli’s legacy is secure. With over 80 international centuries, unmatched ODI dominance, and a decade of consistency, he has already etched his name alongside, and in some ways beyond, cricket’s greatest icons.

The chase may be daunting, but as long as Virat Kohli walks out to bat, history remains in play.