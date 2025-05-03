Virat Kohli Needs 51 Runs To Rewrite IPL History As RCB Look To Complete Double Over CSK

Virat Kohli has carved his name into IPL history books with an array of records, including being the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 8,447 runs. As the only player to represent a single franchise across all 18 IPL seasons, Kohli's loyalty and consistency are unmatched. His legacy is packed with milestones that have set benchmarks for future generations.

Now, as RCB prepares to host CSK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli is eyeing yet another historic feat. The RCB stalwart needs just 51 more runs to surpass David Warner’s record for the most runs scored against a single team in IPL history.

Currently, David Warner holds the top spot with 1,134 runs against Punjab Kings, while Kohli sits just behind with 1,084 runs against CSK. Given his strong record against the five-time champions, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him cross that mark in front of a home crowd.

Kohli’s dominance isn’t limited to CSK. He has also notched up impressive tallies against other franchises: 1,130 runs vs Delhi Capitals, 1,104 vs Punjab Kings, and 1,021 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, underlining his consistency across the board.

This match holds dual significance. Beyond Kohli’s milestone, RCB has the chance to make history as a team. They have never beaten CSK twice in the league stage of any IPL season. A win on Saturday would mark the first time RCB has completed a double over CSK in one season, adding another memorable chapter to this long-standing rivalry.

As both sides prepare for this high-stakes clash, the stage is set for Virat Kohli to once again rise to the occasion, not just for personal glory but also to help propel his team further up the points table.