Virat Kohli On Brink Of History, Needs One Century In IPL 2025 For This MAJOR T20 Milestone 

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters in IPL history, with 252 matches and 8,004 runs, which include 8 centuries and 55 half-centuries. He has been a consistent performer for his franchise over the past 17 years and is set to play his 18th season with Royal Challengers Bangalore during the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The 36-year-old Kohli is currently on a break after winning the Champions Trophy 2025. Virat and his 'Men In Blue' triumphed over New Zealand in the final match, securing India’s third Champions Trophy title. After their victory, India players are on one week break before joining their respective franchises following the Holi celebrations. Virat will be seen in action on March 23rd against KKR.

Kohli is just one century away from making history in T20 cricket. He currently holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian in the T20 format, with 9 centuries - 8 in the IPL and 1 international century, which he scored against Afghanistan during the T20 Asia Cup in 2022. If Kohli scores one more century, he will become the first Indian to reach 10 T20 centuries.

Chris Gayle tops the list of most T20 centuries with 22 tons, followed by Babar Azam with 11 centuries, and Virat at No. 3 with 9 centuries. Now, Kohli has a golden opportunity to surpass Babar Azam in this edition of the IPL. He looked in excellent form during the Champions Trophy 2025 and hopes to carry that momentum into IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals in June 2024 but remains determined to create new records in this edition of the IPL and end RCB's title drought.