Virat Kohli on cusp of huge record during RCB vs DC IPL 2026 clash, set to become 1st player in world to...

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of a monumental milestone. Virat, already the highest run-getter in IPL history, needs just 68 runs to become the first player to ever score 10,000 T20 runs in a single country - his home nation, India.

The 37-year-old Kohli has already amassed 9,932 T20 runs in India across 289 matches, a staggering tally built through domestic cricket, IPL battles at home, and T20Is on Indian soil.



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A Legacy Built In Indian Conditions

Virat Kohli's journey to this milestone reflects his unparalleled consistency and dominance in T20 cricket within India.

His runs come from:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

T20 Internationals (T20Is)

Domestic T20s (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

Champions League T20 (CLT20)

He tops the list of batters with the most T20 runs in any single country, ahead of names like Rohit Sharma.

This record adds to Kohli's glittering career. He remains the all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL and continues to lead the Orange Cap race in IPL 2026, showcasing that age is just a number for the former India captain.

More Milestones In Sight In DC vs RCB Clash

The high-scoring M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its batting-friendly pitches, provides the perfect stage for Virat Kohli's milestone. Beyond the 10,000-run mark in India, Kohli could also:

Become the first to score 9,000 IPL runs

Reach 300 sixes for RCB in the IPL

RCB, the defending champions, have started the IPL 2026 season strongly. Kohli's presence - whether as a full-fledged player or impact substitute amid a minor ankle concern - remains pivotal. Teammates like Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and others will look to support him in what could be a historic afternoon.

The King Kohli Factor

Kohli's hunger for big occasions is legendary. From record-breaking IPL seasons to clutch performances, he has redefined T20 batting with his technique, fitness, and mental strength.

Achieving this unique feat - 10,000 runs in one country - would cement his status as one of the greatest white-ball batters of all time.