Virat Kohli On The Brink: Second-Highest ODI Run-Scorer And White-Ball Milestones Await

As India gears up to face Australia in the much-anticipated three-match ODI series, all eyes are on Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain, known for his consistency and hunger for runs, is on the brink of achieving multiple historic milestones in limited-overs cricket. With over 26,000 international runs and a legacy that spans more than a decade, Kohli continues to be the heartbeat of India’s batting line-up, even after stepping away from T20Is and Tests.

Chasing ODI Records: Kohli’s Run-Scoring Feats

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli is just 54 runs shy of surpassing Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs) to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs). Currently averaging over 57 in ODIs, Kohli’s ability to anchor innings and maintain consistency under pressure makes him a strong contender for this milestone.

But the records don’t stop there. Kohli is also 68 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in white-ball cricket, a combination of ODIs and T20Is. This would see him overtake Tendulkar’s combined tally, solidifying his reputation as one of cricket’s most prolific run-makers.

Furthermore, Kohli is on the cusp of an elite ODI boundaries milestone. With 1,477 boundaries already to his name, hitting 23 more would make him only the third player in history, alongside Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya, to cross the 1,500-boundary mark. These achievements underscore his unparalleled impact on limited-overs cricket.

Analyzing Virat Kohli’s Recent ODI Form

Despite a break from international cricket, Kohli has shown he still possesses the finesse and temperament needed for big innings. During the 2025 Champions Trophy, he amassed 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, including a scintillating hundred against Pakistan and a crucial 84-run knock against Australia in the semi-final.

In his last five ODI outings, Kohli’s scores have included 22, 100*, 11, 84, and 1, reflecting a strategy focused on consistency rather than explosiveness. Even at 36, Kohli demonstrates the ability to anchor innings while maintaining a healthy strike rate—a trait vital for India, especially when chasing competitive totals in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Record in Australia

Familiarity with conditions will play a crucial role as India tours Down Under. In 29 ODIs played in Australia, Kohli has scored 1,327 runs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of 89.06, including five centuries and six fifties. While he hasn’t played an ODI in Australia since 2020, his past performances provide confidence that he can thrive against the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and other world-class Australian bowlers.

What to Expect from Kohli in the Series

Kohli is likely to bat at number three, a position that allows him to set the tone for India’s innings. His role will be pivotal in forging partnerships with top-order players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Against Australia’s potent pace attack, staying calm and controlling the innings will be critical, as early breakthroughs could put pressure on the middle order.

While recent scores indicate consistency over flamboyance, Kohli’s ability to convert starts into big scores can significantly influence India’s chances of dominating the series. Even scores in the 40s and 50s provide stability, allowing younger players to bat around him and build partnerships crucial for chasing or setting competitive totals.