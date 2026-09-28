/Virat Kohli opens up after historic century vs West Indies: 'Goal is simple...to help team win from difficult situations'

“That's what I've tried to do over the years. You can only play for that long if you're looking to make the team win. You can't play for that long for numbers because in need to get numbers, you will compromise on the main goal and you can't play for long in that manner. So I'm lucky to have been in this position for so long. Of course, a big number like that to take it off along the way to another win is quite special,” Kohli said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Monday.