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Virat Kohli opens up after historic century vs West Indies: 'Goal is simple...to help team win from difficult situations'

Tearing into the West Indies bowling attack in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Virat Kohli breached the 15,000-run mark in ODIs while making an unbeaten 139 - his 55th ton in the format and third-fastest overall.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Virat Kohli opens up after historic century vs West Indies: 'Goal is simple...to help team win from difficult situations'
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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