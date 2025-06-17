Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar? Anderson Names The Easier Wicket

In a revelation that has sparked fresh debates among cricket fans, England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson weighed in on one of the most intriguing comparisons in modern cricket — Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar. In a recent episode of the TalkSport Podcast, Anderson opened up about his experiences bowling to both Indian batting icons and offered a detailed analysis of what made each of them special — and in Kohli’s case, increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Anderson vs Tendulkar: Early Battles with the Maestro

Between 2006 and 2012, James Anderson faced off against Sachin Tendulkar in 14 Test matches and dismissed him nine times — more than any other bowler in Test history. However, Anderson was quick to admit that the aura surrounding Tendulkar made the experience feel vastly different.

“Sachin had this God-like presence on the field. Calm, composed, technically solid — there was very little to exploit,” Anderson said. “I tried not to engage in too many verbal battles with him. He was already a legend when I came into the picture.”

Unlike his contests with Kohli, the duels with Tendulkar rarely escalated emotionally. Anderson pointed out that Tendulkar’s maturity and composed demeanor at the crease made the encounters respectful but less fiery.

Virat Kohli: The Evolving Nemesis

If Tendulkar was serene, Kohli was a storm. Anderson’s battles with Virat Kohli spanned 25 Test matches between 2012 and 2022, and while he dismissed the Indian star seven times, four of those came during Kohli’s forgettable 2014 England tour — a series that exposed Kohli’s vulnerability outside off-stump.

“In 2014, I had some real success against him. He kept nicking off outside the off-stump. But in 2018, he was a completely different beast,” Anderson reflected.

Indeed, Kohli’s transformation from 134 runs in five Tests in 2014 to a staggering 593 runs in 2018 left Anderson and his peers searching for answers. What made Kohli particularly tough, according to Anderson, was his steely mindset and competitive fire. Unlike Tendulkar, Kohli wore his emotions on his sleeve and brought an unmatched intensity to the crease.

More Than Just Stats: The Mental Game

While statistics tell one part of the story — Tendulkar dismissed 9 times in 14 Tests, Kohli 7 times in 25 — Anderson emphasized the psychological and tactical evolution Kohli underwent.

“There was a noticeable shift in dominance with Kohli. After 2014, I barely got him out. He forced you to rethink your approach every time. He didn’t just fix a technical flaw — he transformed into a mentally indomitable player,” Anderson said.

The pacer also noted that the rivalry with Kohli was more personal, intense, and at times, verbal. Who could forget the heated exchanges during the 2021 Lord’s Test, where Kohli lashed out at Anderson for sledging Jasprit Bumrah?

“With Kohli, it often went beyond just cricket. He thrived on aggression, on that contest within the contest. That made it even more difficult to bowl to him,” said Anderson.

Kohli vs Tendulkar: A Battle of Eras

While Anderson stopped short of declaring one as the better batter, he did acknowledge that Kohli was the more challenging opponent — primarily due to his ability to adapt, his hunger for competition, and his mental edge.

“Against Sachin, there wasn’t a dramatic shift in dominance. With Kohli, you could feel the momentum turning, especially after 2014. That made him a nightmare to bowl to,” Anderson concluded.

As England and India gear up for a fresh five-match Test series starting June 20 — the first in the post-Anderson, post-Kohli era — Anderson’s insights offer a timely reminder of the legends who defined an era of Indo-English Test cricket.