Virat Kohli Plans & Predicts All PBKS Wickets During IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a match that has sent shockwaves across the IPL fandom, Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Despite no longer being the official captain, Kohli’s tactical brilliance was on full display during RCB's thumping eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. The viral moment of the night came when Kohli orchestrated the dismissal of in-form opener Priyansh Arya. Seen directing Yash Dayal with pointed gestures to bowl wide and full, Kohli's field setup paid instant dividends as Arya drove straight into the hands of Krunal Pandya at cover. The video of this moment has exploded on social media, being widely shared with fans hailing Kohli’s “captaincy instincts.”



Kohli the Leader, Even Without the Armband

Though Rajat Patidar was officially at the helm, it was Kohli who visibly called the shots. Constantly marshalling fielders, energizing the bowlers, and setting fields with surgical precision, the former India captain was central to RCB's strategic dominance. Commentators couldn't stop praising Kohli's hands-on leadership, noting how his influence completely rattled PBKS.

Kohli’s passion was palpable—his signature fist pumps, roars of celebration, and chest-thumping after every wicket reminded everyone of the fiery leader RCB fans fell in love with.

Punjab’s Collapse: RCB Bowlers + Kohli’s Brain = Disaster for PBKS

PBKS’ decision to go ultra-aggressive on a surface offering bounce and seam movement spectacularly backfired. They were bundled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs—their lowest total in IPL 2025.

RCB’s pace battery—Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17)—capitalized brilliantly on the conditions. But the real game-changer was Kohli’s on-field input. His ability to anticipate batters’ intentions and adjust field placements in real-time suffocated PBKS into errors.

The early wicket of Arya, followed by quick dismissals of Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, ensured there was no way back for the Kings.

Salt Sizzles as RCB Storm Into First Final Since 2016

Chasing 102 was always going to be a formality for RCB, and Phil Salt (56 off 27)* made sure it was emphatic. The English opener looked like he was playing on a different pitch—hammering six boundaries and three sixes in a blitzkrieg knock. His aggressive approach ensured RCB wrapped up the chase in just 10 overs, booking their spot in the IPL 2025 Final on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

RCB fans will hope Salt’s form continues, but the bigger hope rests on Virat Kohli, who is not just RCB’s top run-getter this season but also their emotional and tactical engine.

One Last Dance? Kohli’s Redemption Arc in Sight

As Kohli mouthed “just one more to go” to the dugout after the win, millions watching around the world felt the weight of that moment. This could finally be the year Kohli lifts the IPL trophy, a title that has eluded him despite three previous finals (2009, 2011, 2016).

With the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that favours batters, the script feels perfect for Kohli’s grand redemption. One last dance. One last shot at glory.