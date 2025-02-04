Virat Kohli Poised To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 14,000-Run ODI Record

Virat Kohli, the talismanic batter of the Indian cricket team, stands on the verge of yet another historic milestone. As India gears up to take on England in a three-match ODI series, Kohli is just 94 runs away from becoming the fastest player to reach 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), a record currently held by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

With 13,906 ODI runs to his name in just 283 innings, Kohli is already third on the all-time run-scorers list, trailing only Tendulkar (18,426) and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). If Kohli achieves the milestone in the upcoming series, he will have done so in significantly fewer innings than Tendulkar’s 350 and Sangakkara’s 378.

Kohli vs. Tendulkar: A Battle Across Eras

Sachin Tendulkar’s record-breaking moment came in 2006 against Pakistan in Peshawar, where he reached the 14,000-run landmark in his 350th innings. Despite his brilliant century, India fell short in that game. Nine years later, Sangakkara followed suit, achieving the milestone in Sydney against Australia.

What sets Kohli apart is his sheer consistency, adaptability, and hunger for runs across formats. His unparalleled ability to chase down totals, coupled with his aggressive yet composed batting style, has made him one of the most dominant forces in modern cricket. While comparisons with Tendulkar are inevitable, Kohli’s numbers speak volumes about his impact on the game.

Recent Form and the Road Ahead

Despite his unmatched legacy in ODIs, Kohli has struggled for form in recent months. Since the World Cup 2023 final, he has played only three ODIs, registering modest scores. His last ODI series against Sri Lanka saw him manage just 58 runs in three innings, an uncharacteristic dip for a player of his caliber.

His struggles extended to the Test format as well, where he notched up a century in Perth against Australia but failed to deliver in other crucial games. His much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years also ended on a disappointing note, with Railways’ Himanshu Sangwan dismissing him for a low score.

However, Kohli thrives under pressure, and this milestone chase could serve as the perfect motivation for him to find his rhythm. With India’s top order revolving around Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Kohli’s presence at No. 3 will be crucial in setting up big totals.

India vs England: The Perfect Stage

The ODI series against England provides Kohli the perfect opportunity to etch his name in the record books once again. The first match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6 will set the tone for what promises to be an electrifying series. The second and third ODIs will be played in Cuttack (Feb 9) and Ahmedabad (Feb 12), respectively.

Should Kohli fail to reach the milestone in this series, he will have another shot during the ICC Champions Trophy, where he will be one of India’s key players in their bid for another ICC title.

A Moment of Cricketing Legacy

Kohli’s potential record-breaking moment is not just about surpassing a statistic but about cementing his legacy as one of the finest batters the game has ever seen. With 50 centuries and 72 half-centuries already to his name, the former India captain has rewritten the rulebook of modern-day batting.

As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, one question remains: Can Virat Kohli once again rise to the occasion and inscribe his name in history? The answer will unfold in Nagpur, where the chase for 14,000 begins.