Virat Kohli Practices With Former India Coach Ahead Of His Ranji Trophy Return - Watch
As per reports, Virat Kohli is likely to make a comeback to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year absence. Kohli will take part in Delhi's final domestic tournament match against Railways.
India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, is likely to return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 12 years. Meanwhile, Kohli was spotted sweating it out in the nets ahead of his Ranji Trophy return. The high-octane session was held under the guidance of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who coached the team between 2014 and 2018. A video of the same has been going viral on social media where Kohli was seen practising in the nets.
In the recently passed Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli got out while edging outside off-stump line deliveries. Kohli ended up edging the ball back to the slips or keeper on eight out of nine innings. After smashing a century in the opening Test at Perth, Kohli had a tough time on the field and failed to make an impact with the bat. As per reports, Virat Kohli is likely to make a comeback to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year absence. Kohli will take part in Delhi's final domestic tournament match against Railways.
Virat Kohli working with Sanjay Banger in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/T4zEhC2D2f — Mufaddal Vohra (mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2025
The last time Kohli played Ranji Trophy transpired back in 2012 when he scored 4 and 43 runs in two innings against Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the Indian team, they are currently locking horns with England in a five-match T20I series, where the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-0.
In the second game, it was Tilak Varma who did it for India. India was in trouble but Tilak showed his class and led his team to a memorable two-wicket win over England in Chennai with a fantastic knock of 72 runs. After the England series, the Indian team will head to Dubai to take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19.
