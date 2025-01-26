Virat Kohli Practices With Former India Coach Ahead Of His Ranji Trophy Return - Watch

India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, is likely to return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 12 years. Meanwhile, Kohli was spotted sweating it out in the nets ahead of his Ranji Trophy return. The high-octane session was held under the guidance of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who coached the team between 2014 and 2018. A video of the same has been going viral on social media where Kohli was seen practising in the nets.

In the recently passed Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli got out while edging outside off-stump line deliveries. Kohli ended up edging the ball back to the slips or keeper on eight out of nine innings. After smashing a century in the opening Test at Perth, Kohli had a tough time on the field and failed to make an impact with the bat. As per reports, Virat Kohli is likely to make a comeback to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year absence. Kohli will take part in Delhi's final domestic tournament match against Railways.

The last time Kohli played Ranji Trophy transpired back in 2012 when he scored 4 and 43 runs in two innings against Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the Indian team, they are currently locking horns with England in a five-match T20I series, where the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-0.

In the second game, it was Tilak Varma who did it for India. India was in trouble but Tilak showed his class and led his team to a memorable two-wicket win over England in Chennai with a fantastic knock of 72 runs. After the England series, the Indian team will head to Dubai to take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19.