Virat Kohli pulled off a no-look six vs CSK, Anushka Sharma’s face goes viral - Watch
Virat Kohli’s no-look six vs CSK and Anushka Sharma’s reaction go viral. Watch the moment and full RCB vs CSK match highlights.
- Virat Kohli’s no-look six against CSK instantly became one of IPL 2026’s most viral moments.
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- Anushka Sharma’s candid reaction amplified the moment, driving massive social media engagement.
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- RCB’s explosive 250-run total signals a tactical shift towards aggressive middle-order finishing.
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Virat Kohli produced one of the standout moments of IPL 2026 with a stunning no-look six against Chennai Super Kings, and within seconds, Anushka Sharma’s reaction in the stands became just as viral. While Kohli’s innings lasted only 28 off 18 balls, that single shot captured the internet’s attention and summed up his enduring aura in the league.
https://t.co/2TGcMIndez pic.twitter.com/wQuV6oqesr— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2026
Also Read: Malti Chahar’s bikini photos go viral: Why Deepak Chahar’s sister is trending during IPL 2026
What Happened: Kohli’s Moment of Magic
Facing CSK pacer Matt Henry in the fourth over, Virat Kohli read the length early and whipped the ball over mid-wicket with a trademark flick. What made it extraordinary was the no-look finish, a shot that blended instinct, timing, and supreme confidence.
The Chinnaswamy crowd erupted instantly. Cameras quickly cut to Anushka Sharma, who responded with a wide smile and applause, a reaction that has since gone viral across social platforms.
Why This Shot Matters More Than Just Six Runs
Kohli’s no-look six is more than a highlight reel moment. It reinforces three key aspects of his T20 evolution:
Game awareness: Picking length early against pace remains one of Kohli’s biggest strengths
Expanded shot range: Once known for classical strokeplay, Kohli now blends innovation with orthodoxy
Aura factor: Even a brief innings can dominate headlines when Kohli is involved
For fans and analysts, this moment reflects how Kohli continues to adapt in a format increasingly dominated by power-hitters.
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