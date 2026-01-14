Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No. 1 Ranking After Five-Year Wait, Dethrones Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli returns to No. 1 in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings in January 2026 after five years, driven by a dominant run of scores and renewed consistency across formats.
- Virat Kohli surged to No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings with 785 points after a streak of seven straight 50-plus scores.
- Daryl Mitchell reached a career-best second place, sitting just one rating point behind Kohli after strong performances against India.
- India placed four batters inside the top 11, underlining their depth ahead of a crucial ODI season.
Virat Kohli has climbed back to the summit of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, reclaiming the No. 1 position for the first time since April 2021. The latest update, released on January 11, 2026, confirms Kohli’s return to the top with 785 rating points, edging past teammate Rohit Sharma, who slipped to third with 775. The rankings update landed just ahead of India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot, adding extra narrative weight to an already gripping bilateral series. Kohli’s resurgence has been built on consistency, control, and decisive match-winning contributions across conditions.
Rankings Snapshot: Men’s ODI Batting Rankings (January 11, 2026)
At the top, Kohli leads a tightly packed field. Daryl Mitchell sits second on 784, just one point behind the Indian great, marking a career-best peak after his standout performances against India. The top ten also features Shubman Gill, Babar Azam, Ibrahim Zadran, and Shreyas Iyer, underlining the global depth in ODI batting.
India place four batters inside the top 11, reinforcing their dominance in the 50-over format as the 2026 calendar gathers pace.
The Form Behind the Ranking Surge
Kohli’s rise has been powered by seven consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs, a streak that matches the Indian List A record. This run began during the Australia tour in October 2025 and has since stretched across multiple series.
Against South Africa, Kohli struck back-to-back centuries followed by an unbeaten fifty to seal a 2-1 series win. He then carried that rhythm into the New Zealand series with a commanding 93 in Vadodara, a knock defined by strike rotation and late acceleration.
Domestic Spark Adds to International Momentum
The resurgence has not been limited to international cricket. Kohli also delivered for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, registering a century and a fifty. That domestic form sharpened his timing and shot selection, translating seamlessly to the international stage.
Historical Context: Kohli’s Journey Back to the Top
From 2017 to 2020, Kohli finished four consecutive calendar years as the No. 1 ODI batter, a feat matched by only a handful of legends. He lost the top spot in early 2021 to Babar Azam, who dominated the rankings for four seasons before Rohit Sharma’s rise in 2025.
This return places Kohli alongside icons like Brian Lara, Viv Richards, and Greg Chappell in the conversation around longevity at the summit of ODI batting.
