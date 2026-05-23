Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with Travis Head after heated on-field exchange in SRH vs RCB clash - WATCH

A high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was overshadowed by a post-match controversy as Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Travis Head after the heated exchange between star players during the game.

SRH dominated the contest, posting a formidable 255/4 before restricting RCB to 200/4, securing a convincing 55-run victory ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs.

While the match featured explosive batting from both sides - notably Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma for SRH, and solid contributions from Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya for RCB - the real talking point emerged after the final whistle.



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The On-Field Tension

During RCB's chase, tensions boiled over between Virat Kohli and Travis Head. Kohli, known for his fiery competitive spirit, was involved in an animated exchange with the Australian opener.

Visuals from the match showed an animated Kohli approaching the Australian batter, gesturing fiercely and exchanging words. Even after the conclusion of the over, the premier Indian batter was seen pointing fingers and continuing the heated dialogue.

While minor altercations and aggressive sledging are par for the course in a tournament as competitive as the IPL, it was what happened after the final ball that shocked fans.



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The Handshake Snub

After SRH successfully defended their total against RCB, the two teams lined up for the traditional post-match handshakes.

As the players crossed paths, Travis Head extended his hand towards Virat Kohli. However, a visibly frustrated Kohli looked away and walked past the Australian without making eye contact or offering a handshake but shook hands with other SRH players. Left stranded, Head simply turned around and continued shaking hands with the rest of the RCB squad.

The video clip of the snub immediately went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate among fans and experts about sportsmanship in cricket.



Clear View of Virat Kohli Didn't Shake Hand with Travis Head pic.twitter.com/fmt8NjHCSi — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) May 22, 2026

Lineup For SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

SRH Impact substitutes: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

RCB Impact substitutes: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox