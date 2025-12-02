Virat Kohli Responds To 'Grovel' Remark With Century, Ignores Coach For Handshake After Comment Outrage - Watch

India may have celebrated a thrilling ODI victory against South Africa in Ranchi, but the post-match moment involving Virat Kohli and South Africa’s head coach Shukri Conrad has gained almost as much attention as the result itself. Kohli, after striking a match-winning century, appeared to walk past Conrad during the handshakes, fueling suggestions that he chose to ignore him in response to the coach’s controversial “grovel” comment earlier in the tour.

The Comment That Triggered the Tension

During the Test series preceding the ODIs, Conrad had used the term “grovel” while talking about India’s struggles late in the match. That particular word is highly sensitive in cricketing history, associated with a racially charged context from the 1970s. Many within the cricket community felt it was an unnecessary and disrespectful choice.

The remark quickly became a talking point, drawing criticism from former players, fans, and even commentators, who viewed it as both provocative and poorly timed.

Kohli’s Silent Message?

In the first ODI, Kohli responded in the most professional way on the field, with a commanding hundred that set up India’s victory. But as teams lined up for the post-match routine, cameras caught Kohli moving directly past Conrad without acknowledgement. Whether intentional or coincidental, the gesture was strongly interpreted as a message: Kohli would let his performance do the talking rather than engage in verbal confrontation. The clip went viral on social media within minutes, adding intensity to the ongoing debate over respect and accountability in international sport.

Fans Applaud Kohli’s Composure

Supporters praised Kohli for taking the high road, choosing dignity over drama. Many argued that ignoring the comment publicly but responding through cricket was the perfect reply. Several observers also noted that such restraint reflects Kohli’s maturity as a senior figure in the team.

What's Next

South Africa will face India in the second ODI and will aim to win to level the series, while India may push themselves to win the match and seal the series in Raipur.