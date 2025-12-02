Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991225https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/virat-kohli-responds-to-grovel-remark-with-century-ignores-coach-for-handshake-after-comment-outrage-watch-2991225.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Responds To 'Grovel' Remark With Century, Ignores Coach For Handshake After Comment Outrage - Watch

India may have celebrated a thrilling ODI victory against South Africa in Ranchi, but the post-match moment involving Virat Kohli and South Africa’s head coach Shukri Conrad has gained almost as much attention as the result itself.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Responds To 'Grovel' Remark With Century, Ignores Coach For Handshake After Comment Outrage - WatchImage Credit:- X

India may have celebrated a thrilling ODI victory against South Africa in Ranchi, but the post-match moment involving Virat Kohli and South Africa’s head coach Shukri Conrad has gained almost as much attention as the result itself. Kohli, after striking a match-winning century, appeared to walk past Conrad during the handshakes, fueling suggestions that he chose to ignore him in response to the coach’s controversial “grovel” comment earlier in the tour.

The Comment That Triggered the Tension

During the Test series preceding the ODIs, Conrad had used the term “grovel” while talking about India’s struggles late in the match. That particular word is highly sensitive in cricketing history, associated with a racially charged context from the 1970s. Many within the cricket community felt it was an unnecessary and disrespectful choice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The remark quickly became a talking point, drawing criticism from former players, fans, and even commentators, who viewed it as both provocative and poorly timed.

Kohli’s Silent Message?

In the first ODI, Kohli responded in the most professional way on the field, with a commanding hundred that set up India’s victory. But as teams lined up for the post-match routine, cameras caught Kohli moving directly past Conrad without acknowledgement. Whether intentional or coincidental, the gesture was strongly interpreted as a message: Kohli would let his performance do the talking rather than engage in verbal confrontation. The clip went viral on social media within minutes, adding intensity to the ongoing debate over respect and accountability in international sport.

Fans Applaud Kohli’s Composure

Supporters praised Kohli for taking the high road, choosing dignity over drama. Many argued that ignoring the comment publicly but responding through cricket was the perfect reply. Several observers also noted that such restraint reflects Kohli’s maturity as a senior figure in the team.

What's Next 

South Africa will face India in the second ODI and will aim to win to level the series, while India may push themselves to win the match and seal the series in Raipur. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ethnic sets
Elegant Ethnic Sets To Refresh Your Wardrobe From Myntra
Festive wear
Graceful Girls’ Lehenga Sets For Festive Moments From Myntra
Imran Khan Health Update
Imran’s Health Stable, But Facing Mental Torture, Claims Sister After Meeting
Winter wear
Cozy And Stylish Sweatshirts And Hoodies To Elevate Winter Wear From Myntra
Myntra shopping
Comfortable And Stylish Palazzos To Upgrade Your Wardrobe From Myntra
Indian Navy
‘Competence, Courage, Character’: Navy Chief’s Message To India’s Future
rubaiya sayeed kidnapping case
Rubaiya Sayeed Case: How India’s HM’s Daughter Was Kidnapped 35 Yrs Ago
Technology
OPPO A6x 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset- Details
winter tops
Elegant And Stylish Winter Tops To Refresh Your Wardrobe from Myntra
KK Muhammed
Former ASI Chief: ‘Muslims Give Up Gyanvapi, Hindus Stop New Demands’