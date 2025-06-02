Virat Kohli Retirement U-Turn? BCCI Urges Comeback Amid RCB IPL Final Push

Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket last month stunned fans and experts alike. The former India captain, known for redefining fitness standards and setting batting benchmarks, announced his retirement following a disappointing series in Australia. While many assumed the decision was final, a fresh twist has reignited hope: Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal has publicly urged Kohli to reconsider.

Kohli’s departure from the longest format has left a void difficult to fill. With India set to take on England in the five-Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, fans are already grappling with the idea of someone else walking out at No. 4. The absence of Kohli from the whites will not just be felt in the dressing room but also in every fan’s living room.

"Virat is to Cricket What Federer is to Tennis": Arun Dhumal's Powerful Plea

In a stirring statement to PTI, Arun Dhumal compared Kohli to global sporting icons, saying, “Virat is to cricket what Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer is to tennis.” He praised Kohli's unmatched commitment and fitness, noting that even after 18 grueling IPL seasons, the 36-year-old remains in peak physical condition.

“Given the fitness that Virat has, he is probably fitter now than he was in the first season,” Dhumal asserted. “Even if RCB wins the IPL this season, I hope and believe Virat will not retire from the game entirely.”

The sentiment echoes across the cricketing community. Dhumal, a former BCCI treasurer and current IPL boss, technically still operates under the board's umbrella—making his plea carry considerable weight.

RCB’s Historic Run Fuels Comeback Speculation

The timing of Dhumal’s appeal is no coincidence. Kohli's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has reached the IPL 2025 final after thrashing Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1 clash at Mullanpur. With the franchise still chasing its elusive maiden title, the storyline feels almost cinematic: Could lifting the trophy rekindle Kohli’s Test ambitions?

RCB’s journey to the final—their fourth after previous heartbreaks in 2009, 2011, and 2016—has reignited hopes among fans who see this as a turning point not just for the franchise, but for Kohli himself.

What If Kohli Retires from IPL Too? Fans on Edge

While Kohli has already stepped away from T20Is and now Tests, only ODIs and IPL remain in his professional portfolio. This has sparked genuine concern: if RCB wins the IPL, will Kohli use the moment to walk away from franchise cricket as well?

Dhumal doesn’t think so. “Neither do I think that, nor do I hope that,” he said emphatically. The country, he believes, still needs Kohli—not just for his runs but for his aura, passion, and leadership.

Shubman Gill: The Next Chapter in India’s Test Journey

As speculation about Kohli's future continues, attention has also shifted to his successor. Shubman Gill, appointed as India’s new Test captain, has received a thumbs-up from Dhumal.

“The kind of leadership he has shown over the last two editions has been phenomenal,” Dhumal noted, referencing Gill’s success with Gujarat Titans and his brief stint as India’s stand-in skipper. With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh also emerging from the IPL pipeline, the future appears bright—but the void left by Kohli is undeniable.