Virat Kohli Returns: Guides Shubman Gill As India Falters In 1st ODI vs Australia, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The much-anticipated return of Virat Kohli to international cricket finally happened on Sunday, October 20, during the first ODI against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. After a seven-month hiatus from ODI cricket, Kohli’s appearance in the Indian cricket team jersey electrified fans, even though his batting cameo lasted just eight balls. While the scoreboard did not reflect his legendary form, Kohli’s presence on the field highlighted his leadership qualities, mentoring captain Shubman Gill and supporting bowlers during India’s challenging chase.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s Struggle with the Bat in Rain-Hit ODI

India’s tour of Australia began on a disappointing note as the Men in Blue suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the series opener. The match, reduced to 26 overs per side due to rain interruptions, saw India falter at 126/9. At one stage, the team was reeling at 45/4, with the top order failing to stabilize the innings.

KL Rahul emerged as India’s top scorer with a crucial 38-run knock, while Axar Patel contributed 31 runs. However, losing four wickets for just nine runs in the final overs left India with a total that was too modest to defend. The match highlighted India’s ongoing struggle to find rhythm in ODIs post-Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli’s Disappointing Batting Return

Virat Kohli’s return ended in a duck, dismissed by Australia’s Cooper Connolly off a diving catch at point. This made it the second time Kohli has been dismissed for a duck by a bowler after James Anderson across all formats. Despite this, his energy on the field and guidance to younger players, including captain Shubman Gill, underscored his invaluable presence beyond runs and averages.

Adding to the disappointment, Rohit Sharma—making his 500th international appearance—was dismissed for just eight runs by Josh Hazlewood, caught by debutant Matthew Renshaw. Both stalwarts’ returns were symbolic, yet highlighted the need for the team to quickly regain momentum in the ODI series.

Australia’s Dominant Performance

Australia capitalized on India’s modest total, chasing 127 comfortably inside 22 overs. Despite losing Travis Head and Matthew Short early in the powerplay, captain Mitchell Marsh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 46, while Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21)* provided solid support.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood impressed with figures of 2/20 off seven overs, while Mitchell Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann each claimed two wickets, ensuring that Australia maintained pressure throughout India’s innings.

Leadership Beyond the Bat: Kohli’s Impact on the Field

While the scoreboard might have disappointed, Kohli’s influence on the field was widely noted. In multiple viral social media clips, he was seen guiding bowlers, discussing field placements, and supporting Shubman Gill in making crucial in-game decisions. His return not only boosted team morale but also set the tone for India’s young squad, emphasizing experience, strategy, and on-field mentorship.

Kohli’s leadership in this ODI showcased his adaptability, proving that even without runs, a senior player can positively influence team dynamics. Cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike have highlighted that such guidance will be crucial as India prepares for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and beyond.