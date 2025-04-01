Virat Kohli Reveals His Future Plans, Eyes Another ICC Title - Watch

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has come up with clarity over his future plans with the Indian team. There was a lot of talk going around his future after the Indian team won the Champions Trophy 2025 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. However, Kohli has confirmed that he is not planning to bid adieu to the game and is looking to win yet another ICC title before hanging up his boots.

While taking part in the event in Mumbai, the RCB stalwart was asked about his future plans. "The next big step. I don't know, but maybe try to win the next World Cup”, Virat Kohli said.

Kohli was the highest run-maker in the 2023 ODI World Cup yet the Indian team fell short against Australia in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The last time when India won the ODI World Cup transpired back in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Indian team went on to lose the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions. However, the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup last year under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. After clinching the trophy, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from the shortest format of the game.

Question: Seeing In The Present, Any Hints About The Next Big Step?



Kohli had a below-average run during India’s tour of Australia as he managed to score only 190 runs in nine innings. Virat then made a terrific comeback in the Champions Trophy 2025 where he scored a century against Pakistan and then played a match-winning knock of 84 runs against Australia in the semi-final.

"If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I've been... for me, the most recent Australia tour would be the one that's most fresh. So, it might feel the most intense to me. But I can't look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in me in four years' time,” Kohli stated at an event before the IPL 2025 started.