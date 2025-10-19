Virat Kohli Reveals How Childhood Memories In Australia Inspired His Love For Test Cricket

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli endured a forgettable outing in the first ODI against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium, getting dismissed for an eight-ball duck. Despite the setback, the former India captain opened up about his early cricketing inspirations and how watching matches in Australia as a child fueled his passion for Test cricket.

Kohli’s childhood connection with Australian cricket

Kohli revealed that during his childhood, he would wake up early to watch Test matches played in Australia. The lively pitches, steep bounce, and intense contests left a lasting impact on him. “Growing up, watching cricket as a kid when we used to wake up early and watch Test cricket in Australia, you could see the ball flying off the pitch and the opposition in your face. I used to feel, ‘Wow, if I am able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition, that’s something I could be proud of as a cricketer.’ That was the motivation for me, watching all the greats of our game from either side. Guys like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, even Virender Sehwag players whom I really looked up to,” Kohli told Fox Cricket ahead of the series opener in Perth.

He further reflected on how the Australian cricket culture inspired him. “Even the Australian setup, how they played their cricket and how they were in your face all the time — intimidating and taking the game on that was something that really inspired me to come here and do the same. Early on, I found it was easier to watch on television than be part of that hostile environment, but I am really grateful for all those times because they shaped me as a cricketer and as a person as well. That really tests your mental strength and resilience because once you start copping it from the crowd, you can’t escape. You’ve got to come back every day,” Kohli added.

From hostility to respect

Kohli’s first international tour of Australia came in 2011, where he initially faced a hostile reception from the Australian crowd. Over the years, however, that aggression gradually turned into mutual respect, thanks to his consistent performances and combative spirit.

Kohli’s return cut short by rain

Currently, Kohli is part of India’s three-match ODI series in Australia. His much-anticipated return to India colours after seven months didn’t go as planned, as he fell for a duck to Mitchell Starc in the first game before rain halted play.

At the time of the interruption, India were struggling at 37 for three. Captain Rohit Sharma managed just eight runs before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, while Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off Nathan Ellis for 10. When rain arrived, Shreyas Iyer (2) and Axar Patel (0) were at the crease.

Kohli’s admiration for the greats

The 36-year-old also spoke about the influence of legendary players he watched growing up. He imagined himself out there, battling the best and performing under pressure. “Seeing the greats of the game perform in such tough conditions made me want to be a part of it. I used to imagine myself on that stage, facing the pressure and rising to the occasion,” Kohli said.

Though his latest innings was brief, Kohli’s reflection on his cricketing journey reminded fans of the mindset that shaped one of the modern game’s most relentless competitors.

Match summary (AUS vs IND, 1st ODI, October 19, 2025)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Toss: Australia elected to field

Score before rain: India 37/3 (11.5 overs)

Top order: Rohit Sharma (8), Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (10)

Current batters: Shreyas Iyer (2*), Axar Patel (0*)

While the rain spoiled the remainder of the day’s play, fans were left reflecting on Kohli’s words a reminder of how his childhood dreams and challenges in Australia shaped the cricketer he is today.