Virat Kohli reveals why breaks are his secret to giving 120% says, 'Always a risk of getting burnout than undercooked'

Following a spectacular start to IPL 2026, Virat Kohli provided a casual reminder of his elite ODI form while revealing the secret to transitioning seamlessly into a single format. Virat Kohli demonstrated that his prowess remains undiminished. Returning to the field after an absence of over two months, he appeared in total command for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He hammered an unbeaten 69 to lead RCB through a successful 202 run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad, further cementing his "chase master" status. Kohli required only 38 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and five sixes by blending effortless timing with raw power. His striking rate of 181.58 allowed RCB to reach the target with 4.2 overs remaining. This dominant performance secured a vital victory and provided a massive boost to the team's net run rate as they began their title defense.

Alongside him, Devdutt Padikkal flourished by scoring 61 runs during the pursuit. Padikkal looked composed as he dismantled the SRH bowling attack. The duo shared a pivotal 101 run partnership for the second wicket, effectively seizing control and moving the game beyond the opposition's reach.

Insights from the Chase Master

Reflecting on his return, Kohli explained that his recent ODI performances provided the necessary momentum to excel in the T20 format.

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"It’s good to get back out there. You mentioned T20 cricket, the last game I played was the final last year, but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum. I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play. So I knew as long as I have the rhythm, and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely," Kohli told broadcasters after the match.

Kohli’s ODI statistics have been exceptional lately, featuring five scores over 50 in his last six appearances, including three centuries. This consistency proves that the veteran batsman is not slowing down.

Mental Freshness and 120 Percent Effort

Kohli further emphasized that his breaks are a strategic choice to avoid burnout, ensuring he remains mentally sharp and physically prepared.

"The kind of scheduling that we’ve had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I’ve played, for me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks help me mentally. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%. I’m not coming back underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. And as long as you’re physically fit and mentally excited, both those things come together nicely. Then you’re able to contribute to the team’s cause, and that’s what you want to do as a player. You don’t want to just hold on to a spot; you want to keep performing and keep putting in the work for the team," he added.