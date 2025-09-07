Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely To Play This Series Before Australia Tour: Reports

Batting icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to make their return to competitive cricket through the India A squad, which will face Australia A in a three-match 50-over series later this month. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the two senior pros are being considered for selection, which would mark their first appearance since retiring from Test cricket earlier this year.

India A vs Australia A Series Schedule

The India A team will host Australia A in three unofficial ODIs at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The matches are scheduled for September 30, October 3, and October 5. Kohli and Rohit’s inclusion would not only strengthen the squad but also provide the duo with crucial match practice ahead of India’s full-fledged tour of Australia.

Kohli and Rohit’s Recent Break From Cricket

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, shortly after the conclusion of the IPL season. Since then, neither has played competitive cricket. Kohli, currently abroad, is expected to travel back to India this month and may undergo fitness assessments in Bengaluru before final selection.

Strong ODI Form Before Break

The duo last represented India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Rohit played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 83 balls in the final against New Zealand, earning the Player of the Match award. Kohli also enjoyed excellent form in the tournament, scoring 84 runs against Australia in the semifinal and an unbeaten century against Pakistan in the group stage, both innings fetching him POTM awards.

Crucial Preparation for Australia Tour

If picked for the India A side, the matches against Australia A would serve as vital preparation for the upcoming tour of Australia. The senior men’s team is set to play three ODIs in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney on October 19, 23, and 25, followed by a five-match T20I series.

Rohit and Kohli’s Record Against Australia

Both batters enjoy stellar records against the six-time world champions. Rohit Sharma has scored 2407 runs in 46 ODIs against Australia, while Kohli has amassed 2451 runs in 50 matches. Their experience will be key as India eye success on Australian soil.