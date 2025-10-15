Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Might Retire If...: Ravi Shastri Makes Big Statement

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19 in Perth, all eyes are on two of India’s greatest limited-overs batsmen—Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Fresh from retiring from Test and T20 formats earlier this year, the iconic duo is now focusing solely on ODI cricket, with their performances expected to shape India’s strategy ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Shastri on Kohli and Rohit: Experience Meets Hunger

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri emphasized the importance of mindset, fitness, and passion for Kohli and Rohit as they embark on this new ODI chapter. “It depends how hungry you are, how fit you are, whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it’ll come in very handy,” Shastri told Fox Sports.

The legendary coach highlighted the duo’s contrasting yet complementary styles—Kohli as a master chaser and Rohit as an explosive opener—noting that both players still feel they have “enough cricket in them” to contribute significantly.

Shastri also urged the veterans to approach the series “one assignment at a time,” underlining the importance of focusing on immediate performance rather than long-term speculation about their ODI careers.

Form and Fitness: Key Factors for Future Selection

While the series against Australia is important, Shastri made it clear that form and enjoyment will ultimately dictate how long Kohli and Rohit continue representing India in ODIs. “If they’re not enjoying it, if the form is not good, they might pull the plug themselves,” he added, highlighting the self-aware approach of these seasoned players.

This comes amid the rise of younger talent like Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and Prabhsimran Singh, whose recent performances in India A and other white-ball matches are creating a competitive environment. With Rohit now 38 and Kohli 36, questions around their 2027 World Cup participation remain.

Kohli and Rohit’s ODI Legacy

Rohit Sharma, India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, boasts 11,168 runs in 273 matches, including 32 centuries and a best score of 264. This year alone, he has accumulated 302 runs in eight ODIs, demonstrating flashes of his signature brilliance.

Virat Kohli, India’s second-highest ODI run-getter, has amassed 14,181 runs in 302 matches, including 51 centuries and 74 fifties, with a stellar average of 57.88. In 2025, Kohli has scored 275 runs in seven ODIs, including a century, reaffirming his status as one of the world’s premier limited-overs batsmen.

Leadership and Young Talent Integration

Although Rohit has been recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain, his experience and mentorship remain invaluable. Shastri noted that the “Men in Blue” perform exceptionally in white-ball cricket, thanks in part to veterans like Kohli and Rohit who guide younger players in high-pressure situations.

The recent Asia Cup final highlighted India’s emerging talents, with Tilak Varma’s impressive innings under pressure earning widespread praise. Shastri also lauded the contributions of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, emphasizing India’s depth in limited-overs cricket.