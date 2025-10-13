Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma No Certainties For 2027 ODI World Cup? Ravi Shastri Gives Bold Verdict

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren't certainties for the 2027 ODI World Cup and both veteran batters need a big series against Australia to solidify their spots for the mega ICC event.

With both Virat and Rohit having retired from Tests and T20Is, ODIs now stand as the only remaining international format for the Indian greats. The next ODI World Cup is still two years away and the recent form of Virat and Rohit has been well below their lofty best.

Asked whether he expected Rohit and Virat to be in contention for a potential swansong in 24 months' time, the former India coach said he could see it going either way.

"That's why they're here (playing the ODI series against Australia). They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger and, of course, form," Shastri told reporters at Kayo Sport's Summer of Cricket launch in Sydney on Monday.

"So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel and then it's their call.

"(It's) the same thing with Steve Smith (who retired from ODIs in March) from Australia's point of view. At that age, you've got to enjoy it and (you've) still got to have the hunger. But there's no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games and the big boys step up," he added.

Both Virat and Rohit have been picked in India's 15-man ODI squad that faces Australia in three matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney on October 19, 23 and 25. However, India will be led by recently appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill who will take the full-time reins of the 50-over side for the first time in the upcoming series.



Vastly Different T20I Squad Of India For Australia Tour

Meanwhile, India's T20I squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, looks vastly different to the ODI squad and features pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The side also features several IPL stars, who have very limited experience of playing cricket in Australia, such as Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and 22-year-old Tilak Varma, who was named Player of the Final in last month’s Asia Cup.

Tilak steered India home against Pakistan in a tricky chase with a superb 69 not out off 53 balls and he impressed Shastri with his composure.

"(Varma's) innings in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic. Because under pressure to play like that (was impressive). There's some good young guns there in (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, there's (Shubman) Gill, there's Tilak Varma," Shastri, who coached India between 2017 and 2021, told cricket.com.au.

"A lot of good young talent and a lot of allrounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, so it's a strong white-ball unit. India is much stronger in white ball than the red ball. Rohit Sharma … Virat Kohli … they know that these youngsters are pushing them," he added.

Australia v India ODIs 2025 Schedule

October 19: First ODI v India, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney

Australia v India T20Is 2025 Schedule

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane