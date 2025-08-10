Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943972https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/virat-kohli-rohit-sharma-not-in-2027-world-cup-plans-bcci-sets-this-condition-for-odi-future-2943972.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not In 2027 World Cup Plans; BCCI Sets ‘THIS’ Condition For ODI Future

In a significant development shaking up India’s ODI landscape, reports indicate that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may be phased out of future national team plans. To maintain their spots for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, the two stalwarts must satisfy a crucial condition. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not In 2027 World Cup Plans; BCCI Sets ‘THIS’ Condition For ODI Future Image Credit: X

In what could mark the beginning of a major shift in India’s ODI cricket, reports suggest that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of the team’s long-term plans for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. However, the two modern-day greats may still have a chance to extend their ODI careers, but only if they meet a key requirement set by the selectors.

Vijay Hazare Participation

According to multiple media sources, the BCCI selection panel has conveyed that both Kohli and Rohit must participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, to be considered for future ODI selections. The move is aimed at ensuring the players maintain match fitness, form, and competitive sharpness through regular cricket rather than relying solely on international appearances.

The decision comes at a time when India is looking to groom the next generation of white-ball cricketers while maintaining a performance-based selection policy. With both players having already stepped away from T20Is and Tests, ODIs remain their last active format at the international level.

Australia ODIs: A Possible Farewell

The upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia, scheduled from October 19 to 25, 2025, is being viewed by many as a potential farewell tour for the duo. If they choose not to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, their appearances in that series could well be their last in Indian ODI colours.

Kohli, India’s highest run-getter in modern-day ODIs, and Rohit, one of the format’s most successful captains and openers, have been central to India’s white-ball success over the past decade. Their possible exit from ODIs would mark the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for Indian cricket.

For now, the ball is in their court. Should they decide to lace up for the domestic competition, there may still be room for them in India’s ODI set-up. If not, the Australia ODIs might serve as their final act on the 50-over stage. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

TAGS

Virat KohliRohit SharmaBCCIKohli Rohit ODI futureVijay Hazare Trophy 2025India ODI teamODI World Cup 2027Bcci Selection NewsKohli Rohit retirementAustralia Vs India Odi 2025Indian cricket newsKohli Rohit ConditionKohli Rohit FarewellKohli Rohit Not In World Cup PlansDomestic Cricket IndiaIndian Odi Squad ChangesVirat Kohli newsRohit sharma newsKohli Rohit Odi PlansKohli Rohit 2027 World CupKohli Rohit DroppedKohli Rohit Selection ConditionIndia cricket team newsKohli Rohit Domestic CricketVijay Hazare Trophy ParticipationKohli Rohit Australia Odi SeriesBCCI Cricket UpdatesIndian cricket team changesKohli Rohit Last Odi SeriesKohli Rohit Retirement RumoursIndia Squad For Odi World Cup 2027Kohli Rohit Latest UpdateKohli Rohit Injury NewsIndia Vs Australia October 2025Kohli Rohit Bcci DecisionIndian cricket team transition
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK