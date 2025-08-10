Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not In 2027 World Cup Plans; BCCI Sets ‘THIS’ Condition For ODI Future

In what could mark the beginning of a major shift in India’s ODI cricket, reports suggest that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of the team’s long-term plans for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. However, the two modern-day greats may still have a chance to extend their ODI careers, but only if they meet a key requirement set by the selectors.

Vijay Hazare Participation

According to multiple media sources, the BCCI selection panel has conveyed that both Kohli and Rohit must participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, to be considered for future ODI selections. The move is aimed at ensuring the players maintain match fitness, form, and competitive sharpness through regular cricket rather than relying solely on international appearances.

The decision comes at a time when India is looking to groom the next generation of white-ball cricketers while maintaining a performance-based selection policy. With both players having already stepped away from T20Is and Tests, ODIs remain their last active format at the international level.

Australia ODIs: A Possible Farewell

The upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia, scheduled from October 19 to 25, 2025, is being viewed by many as a potential farewell tour for the duo. If they choose not to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, their appearances in that series could well be their last in Indian ODI colours.

Kohli, India’s highest run-getter in modern-day ODIs, and Rohit, one of the format’s most successful captains and openers, have been central to India’s white-ball success over the past decade. Their possible exit from ODIs would mark the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for Indian cricket.

For now, the ball is in their court. Should they decide to lace up for the domestic competition, there may still be room for them in India’s ODI set-up. If not, the Australia ODIs might serve as their final act on the 50-over stage.