Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma ODI Comeback: Deep Dasgupta Urges Performance Over Age

As India gears up for next month’s white-ball tour of Australia, cricket fans are buzzing over the much-anticipated return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the Indian ODI side. Both legendary batsmen have stepped away from T20I and Test cricket, leaving their 50-over cricket futures under the spotlight. Amid speculation about their longevity, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has weighed in, insisting that retirement decisions must remain the players’ own prerogative.



Performance Over Age: Dasgupta’s Take

Dasgupta, speaking to RevSportz, made it clear that performance should remain the key selection criterion, not age or seniority. “Nobody has got the right to tell them when to stop. They stop when they stop. It’s completely up to them,” he stated.

With ODI cricket increasingly overshadowed by T20 leagues and Test matches, fans and pundits alike have questioned whether Rohit and Kohli can sustain international standards until the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, when they will be 39 and 40 years old, respectively. Dasgupta, however, dismissed these concerns: “I personally feel they both have got a few years left. I get annoyed when people say, ‘oh, this guy should retire.’ Who are we to suggest that?”

Staying Match-Fit: Overseas Opportunities

Highlighting the limited ODI fixtures in the next 12 months, Dasgupta suggested that Kohli and Rohit consider playing in overseas leagues to maintain match fitness and competitive edge. “IPL will be there for two months. Then 7-9 ODIs, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and if they want, they can go and play 50-over cricket in England,” he explained. He also mentioned that opportunities in Australia and South Africa could be explored, depending on eligibility rules.

This recommendation is not just about keeping in form; it’s about extending careers meaningfully. Both batsmen could leverage domestic one-day competitions abroad to fine-tune skills, stay match-ready, and remain in contention for India’s ODI squad. Dasgupta emphasized that hunger and professionalism will ultimately determine their longevity.

Kohli and Rohit: Champions Still Hungry

Despite stepping away from other formats, both Kohli and Sharma have showcased their dedication in recent fitness tests. Dasgupta observed, “I saw pictures of Rohit, he is looking fit and ready for the challenge ahead.” Similarly, Virat’s relentless work ethic signals that he still possesses the drive to compete at the highest level.

Their recent performances, including India’s Champions Trophy victory, reaffirm that they remain capable match-winners. As cricket analysts debate whether India should prioritize youth or experience, Dasgupta insists that seasoned players like Kohli and Rohit still have much to contribute, particularly in high-pressure ODI scenarios.

The Road Ahead: Balancing Experience with Youth

The conversation around veteran cricketers often sparks debates about team balance. While India nurtures the next generation of ODI stars, retaining experienced players like Kohli and Rohit ensures stability and leadership on the field. By strategically combining youthful talent with seasoned campaigners, India could remain a formidable force in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.