Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain top two spots in latest ICC ODI rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy in the 50-over format Rohit Sharma on Wednesday retained the number one and two spots in the latest ICC rankings for ODI batsman. Meanwhile, India seamer Jasprit Bumrah held onto the third spot in the bowler's list.

Kohli, who returned to India for praternity leave following the first Test in Adelaide, had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearances. He now has a total of 870 points. Meanwhile, Rohit, who missed the limited overs tourney, is placed at the second place with 842 points.

Mehidy Hasan storms into top five

Mustafizur Rahman enters top 10

Shakib Al Hasan moves up 15 spots Bangladesh bowlers sizzle in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings! Full rankings: https://t.co/tHR5rKl2SH pic.twitter.com/2uDyRgfznH — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam holds the number three spot in the batsmen's list and currently has 837 points under his name. The fourth and fifth position are filled by New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Australia captain Aaron Finch respectively.

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling jumped eight slots to reach 20th position. The Irish cricketer amassed 285 runs in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and had scored centuries in the second and third encounter.

Rashid Khan has moved up one spot to No.6 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Rankings for all-rounders. Full rankings: https://t.co/tHR5rKl2SH pic.twitter.com/rFkD7vuxnf — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2021

Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (70th to 66th), Rashid Khan (96th to 89th) and Javed Ahmadi (103rd to 99th) have also gained in the rankings for batsmen.

Among the bowlers, Bumrah remained the best placed Indian, occupying the third spot with 700 points. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (722) and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupy the top two spots. Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was the most successful bowler in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, has progressed nine spots to take fourth position after grabbing seven wickets, including a haul of four for 25 in the second ODI that won him the player of the match award.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's six wickets in the series has lifted him from 19th to eighth position. Other Bangladesh players to gain in the latest rankings update include Shakib Al Hasan (up 15 places to 13th among bowlers) and Mushfiqur Rahim (up one place to 15th among batsmen) after their player of the match performances in the first and third matches respectively.

with PTI inputs