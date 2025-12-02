Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Team India Arrive In Raipur For IND vs SA 2nd ODI - Watch

As the Indian and South African cricket teams touched down in Raipur, anticipation for the IND vs SA 2nd ODI reached fever pitch. Scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on December 3, the clash carries added weight with India leading the series 1–0 after their pulsating 17-run victory in Ranchi. The arrival of both squads has set the stage for another high-octane battle as fans brace for a contest fuelled by form, pressure, and evolving team strategies.

Ranchi Recap: Rohit and Kohli’s ‘Ro-Ko’ Show Steals the Spotlight

India’s series opener win was crafted around a vintage masterclass from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who stitched a commanding 136-run partnership that lit up the Ranchi night. Kohli’s magnificent 135 off 120 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and seven towering sixes, marked his 52nd ODI century and pushed him past Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in a single format. Rohit Sharma, equally regal, struck 57 off 51 balls, smashing three sixes to break Shahid Afridi’s all-time ODI sixes record. Their partnership laid the platform for India’s imposing 349/8, supported later by KL Rahul’s fluent 60 and Jadeja’s brisk 32, which provided crucial acceleration after a brief mid-innings stumble.

Proteas’ Fightback: Jansen and Bosch Nearly Pull Off a Miracle

Despite a horror start at 11/3, South Africa clawed back, thanks to a composed 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke, followed by Dewald Brevis’ spirited cameo. But it was the explosive counterattack from Marco Jansen (80 off 39) and Corbin Bosch (67 off 51) that truly threatened to flip the match. Their fearless hitting stunned India, but Kuldeep Yadav’s timely breakthroughs ensured the momentum swung back at the right time. Harshit Rana continued to impress with the ball, finishing with 3/65, showing composure in high-pressure phases.

Teams Land in Raipur: No Training Session Expected Today

With the Ranchi ODI concluding late, neither India nor South Africa is expected to train today. Both teams will instead resume practice tomorrow to adapt to Raipur’s conditions. Strategic adjustments are already in discussion:

India may rethink their bowling combination, with Prasidh Krishna potentially making way.

South Africa rested Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi in Ranchi, and both could return for the must-win fixture.

The Raipur surface often offers balanced assistance—early seam movement, late grip for spinners, and true bounce for batters—promising another competitive contest.

High Stakes in Raipur: India Eye Series Win, South Africa Fight for Survival

With India holding a 1–0 lead, the equation is simple: a win in Raipur seals the series. For South Africa, it’s a battle to stay alive and drag the contest to a decider in Visakhapatnam.

The arrival of both teams has electrified Raipur, with fans eager to see whether Kohli continues his record-breaking form, whether Rohit unleashes another six-hitting spectacle, and whether South Africa can unleash a comeback worthy of their fighting spirit from Ranchi.

As Wednesday approaches, IND vs SA 2nd ODI promises drama, momentum shifts, and high-scoring excitement—just the way modern ODI cricket thrives.