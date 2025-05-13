Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Not Play Cricket World Cup 2027: Sunil Gavaskar’s Bold Prediction

In a bold yet calculated prediction, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has stated that stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unlikely to feature in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup campaign. With both icons having recently announced their retirement from Test cricket, Gavaskar's statement carries significant weight—and sets the stage for a seismic shift in Indian cricket's leadership and future roadmap.

Gavaskar’s Verdict: End of an Era for Indian ODI Titans?

In an exclusive interaction with Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar addressed the burning question that has stirred cricket circles: Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the 2027 World Cup? His response was forthright:

“No, I don't think they will be playing. I am being very honest,” Gavaskar declared. “But who knows, if they strike a rich vein of form and keep scoring hundreds, even God can’t drop them.”

The remark, laced with both realism and respect, reflects the uncertainty around form and fitness—especially as Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38 when the tournament unfolds in 2027.

Champions Trophy 2025: The Last Hurrah?

Interestingly, both players were at the heart of India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph—held in the UAE but hosted by Pakistan. Kohli and Rohit led India through an unbeaten campaign, cementing their legacy as one of the most successful ODI pairs in cricket history. Gavaskar acknowledged their recent impact:

“They’ve been massive performers in this format. But the selectors will be evaluating whether they can maintain this level through to 2027.”

India’s emphatic run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the team remained unbeaten until the final, had already silenced doubts around aging legs. However, longevity in international cricket—especially in physically demanding formats like ODIs—remains a key concern.

Test Retirement: Curtain Call on a Glorious Chapter

Rohit Sharma’s announcement on May 7, followed closely by Kohli’s on May 12, marked a historic double-exit from the red-ball format. With both players having retired from T20 Internationals after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, they are now exclusively focused on the 50-over format—at least for the time being.

While their Test retirements came as emotional farewells, the decision also indicated a possible shift in their priorities and workload management. The focus now seems to be on prolonging their ODI careers, though Gavaskar’s comments suggest that the road to 2027 remains uphill.

Fitness, Form, and the Future

Fitness, more than form, might be the decisive factor. Rohit Sharma, currently not fielding in IPL 2025, has sparked concerns over his physical conditioning. Meanwhile, Kohli, despite flashes of brilliance, has shown vulnerability early in his innings—a signal that his reflexes and timing may not be at their peak anymore.

Selectors will weigh these factors heavily in the years ahead. Gavaskar emphasized that the selection committee’s thought process would revolve around projected contribution and consistency, not just past achievements.