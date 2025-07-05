India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled to take place in August 2025, has now been moved to September 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

The away series was to feature three ODIs on August 17, 20 and 23, followed by T20Is on August 26, 29 and 31 in Mirpur and Chattogram. According to a BCCI's media release, both boards mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series due to scheduling conflicts.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026," the BCCI said in a statement.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," it added.

While the official reason given for postponing the white ball series was scheduling challenges, IANS reported that security concerns due to the state of unrest in Bangladesh are believed to be the major factor in the decision taken by the two boards.

Bangladesh are currently touring Sri Lanka, while India are facing England in the five-match away Test series.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's International Comeback Delayed

The postponement of the India- Bangladesh series also comes as a disappointment for Indian fans as the three-game ODI series would have given them a chance to see both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in an Indian jersey for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy victory in Dubai earlier this year.

After taking their retirements from Test and T20Is, ODIs are now the only format where Rohit and Virat continue to play.

The eagerly waiting fan bases will now have to wait till October when India tours Australia for the white-ball series, which will include three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is.