Virat Kohli’s Angry Outburst Goes Viral After Digvesh Rathi’s Controversial Mankad Appeal - WATCH

In a high-scoring thriller at the Ekana Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a dramatic 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to storm into second place on the IPL 2025 points table. With this win, RCB have booked their place in Qualifier 1, where they will face Punjab Kings on May 29.

Virat Kohli’s Furious Reaction To Controversial Run-Out Attempt

The match also saw a moment of controversy that fired up tensions on the field and online. During a crucial stage of the RCB innings, LSG’s Digvesh Rathi attempted to run out Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker’s end a move allowed by the rules but often debated for being against the “spirit of the game.” Watching from the dressing room, Virat Kohli reacted angrily slamming a bottle on the glass partition and exchanging heated words. His visible frustration quickly went viral.

RCB Chase Down 228 in Style

Chasing a massive target of 228, RCB began strongly with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli putting together 61 runs in just 5.4 overs. But a sudden collapse saw RCB lose four wickets quickly, including Salt (30), Patidar (14), Livingstone (0), and Kohli (54 from 30), leaving them under pressure.

Jitesh Sharma Turns the Game Around

Jitesh Sharma, batting fearlessly, smashed an incredible 85 off just 33 balls, hitting 6 sixes and 8 fours. His partnership with Mayank Agarwal (who gave solid support) helped RCB chase down the target in the final over making it their highest successful chase in IPL history.

Replays showed Rathi had overstepped, and the third umpire gave Jitesh not out. Initially, LSG captain Rishabh Pant appeared to withdraw the appeal, but after discussion with the umpire, Rathi confirmed the appeal, leading to confusion and tension.