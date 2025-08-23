Virat Kohli’s Bold Retirement Call: RCB Legend Vows To Quit IPL The Day He Becomes An Impact Player

Virat Kohli’s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a subject of intrigue for cricket fans, and his latest revelation has added another layer of drama to his illustrious career. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart has made it clear—he will never play as an “Impact Player.” The day such a role is forced upon him, he will hang up his boots.

Kohli’s Fierce Stance on the Impact Player Rule

In an interview revealed by teammate Swastik Chikara, Kohli shared his uncompromising view on the Impact Player rule introduced in the IPL. The former RCB captain insisted he will continue playing only as long as he is fit enough to field for 20 overs and then contribute with the bat.

“Virat bhaiya said, ‘Jab tak cricket khelunga, main poora fit hoon. Ye Impact Player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play as long as I am fully fit. I won’t play as an Impact Player. I will play like a lion). I will field for the full 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an Impact Player, I will quit cricket,’” Chikara revealed in his conversation with RevSportz.

This statement underscores Kohli’s warrior mentality, refusing to compromise his role even in the twilight of his career.

A Glittering Career and IPL Milestone

Virat Kohli, who will turn 37 by IPL 2026, has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket. His abrupt exit from Tests in May 2025 shocked the cricketing world, but his determination to stay active in ODIs until the 2027 World Cup shows his hunger for the 50-over format.

Kohli’s IPL journey has been nothing short of historic. Since making his debut in IPL 2008, he has been the face of RCB. For years, despite his incredible batting numbers, the IPL trophy eluded him. That changed in 2025, when Kohli finally lifted the coveted silverware as RCB ended their 17-year wait by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Ahmedabad. Kohli top-scored with a crucial 43 runs, reaffirming his reputation as a big-match player.

He also finished the season as RCB’s leading run-scorer, amassing 657 runs in 15 matches, a testament to his consistency and elite fitness levels even at 36.

BCCI Clears the Air on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

While speculation around Kohli’s IPL retirement continues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed rumors about his and Rohit Sharma’s future. Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, categorically stated that the board will not ask either of the senior players to retire.

“They haven’t retired, haven’t they? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still playing ODIs. BCCI policy is clear—we won’t ask anyone to retire. That’s their decision, and we will respect it,” Shukla clarified, dismissing chatter about imminent farewell matches.

His comments reinforce that Kohli and Rohit still have unfinished business in ODIs, likely with eyes set on the 2027 World Cup.

What Lies Ahead for Kohli?

For fans, Kohli’s declaration brings both relief and anxiety. Relief because the RCB icon remains committed to the IPL as long as he is fully fit; anxiety because his retirement, whenever it arrives, could mark the end of an era.

What makes this revelation significant is not just the timeline but the principle behind it. Kohli has always played with unmatched intensity, and his refusal to be reduced to a partial role epitomizes his competitive spirit. His career has been built on fitness, discipline, and a relentless desire to dominate, values that continue to inspire younger cricketers like Chikara.